25 August 2020

Kambi and LeoVegas sign partnership extension

Expanded agreement will see other LeoVegas brands, including BetUK and 21.co.uk, move onto the Kambi sportsbook

Kambi Group plc, the leading global sports betting supplier, has agreed a multi-year extension to its partnership with award-winning operator LeoVegas.

Having been selected to power the LeoVegas sportsbook in 2016, the expanded relationship will see LeoVegas’ current range of sports betting brands - including BetUK and 21.co.uk – upgrading to the Kambi platform.

LeoVegas has leveraged Kambi’s open platform and wide variety of empowerment tools to deliver a unique, engaging sports betting experience in multiple regulated markets including the UK, Sweden, Denmark and Spain.

Kristian Nylén, Kambi CEO, said: “We are proud to have agreed this partnership extension with LeoVegas, and that Kambi will now provide its sports betting services to the other popular brands in the LeoVegas group.

“Kambi is the partner operators can trust to provide the powerful sportsbook core and flexible technology they need to unlock their sports betting potential, and it is fantastic to have this recognised by an operator as highly regarded as LeoVegas."

Mattias Wedar, Chief Product & Technology Officer at LeoVegas, said: “We are pleased to continue our sports betting journey with Kambi, a partnership which has brought about real success as we continue to deliver on our sports betting ambitions and becoming the King of Casino.”

The partnership extension with LeoVegas comes after Kambi took the two headline sportsbook prizes at July’s EGR B2B Awards, claiming victory in the Sports Betting Supplier and Sportsbook Platform of the Year categories.





