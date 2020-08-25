SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PerimeterX , the leading provider of application security solutions that keep digital businesses safe, today introduced the PerimeterX Partner Program to empower companies of all types to expand their business and fully satisfy their customers’ web app security needs. It gives leaders at solution providers such as resellers, service providers and systems integrators, as well as marketplace and technology companies, access to award-winning web app security solutions from PerimeterX that address a variety of automated attacks and client-side threats.



Founding members include Adobe, AWS, Contrast Security, EVOTEK, Fastly, Fishtech Group, Google, GuidePoint Security, Hitachi, Microsoft, Okta, Optiv, Salesforce, Veristor and Yottaa.

As enterprises continue digital transformation projects, they often fail to consider that their risk profile has transformed as well: an expanded digital footprint increases the risk of potential attacks. For example, businesses want to drive more traffic to their web apps, but over 50% of that traffic is bots. They want to accelerate innovation through the use of third-party scripts, but vulnerable or unauthorized scripts are the source of many breaches. There is a growing need for businesses to protect their digital footprint and reduce risk; therefore they need partners to help them find the best solutions and ensure seamless integration with their current architectures.

“With the accelerated pace of digital transformation, finding innovative ways to thrive safely in a digital world is more important than ever,” said Jeff Klenner, President of EVOTEK, the nation’s premier enabler of digital business. “By teaming up with PerimeterX, we are able to extend our reach and offer our customers a cloud-native platform that helps them protect their web apps and their business.”

The cloud-native PerimeterX platform helps solution providers address this evolving threat landscape as their customers digitalize.

“It’s estimated that bot-driven account takeover (ATO) attacks result in $5B in losses annually,” said Chuck Crawford, Co-Founder and Chief Customer Officer of Fishtech Group, a digital-era cybersecurity solutions provider offering consulting, technology resale, and lab services. “As a PerimeterX Solution Provider Partner, adding the PerimeterX platform to our portfolio helps us reduce our customers’ risk of attack and protect their revenue.”

The Partner Program is open to solution providers such as resellers, service providers and systems integrators, as well as marketplace and technology companies. Program members get sales and technical enablement, account and go-to-market planning services, and opportunities to increase their revenue by offering their customers a complete and differentiated web app security solution.

“The Partner Program is designed for providers that want to differentiate themselves by offering a complete app security solution to their customers,” said David Brown, Chief Revenue Officer of PerimeterX. “The PerimeterX Program fills a gap in providers’ web app security portfolios, and empowers partners to expand their business into new areas where they can grow in a profitable way. It helps partners fully satisfy the web app protection needs of their customers, and it helps us grow our business faster in new industries and geographies. We look forward to working closely with our partners to offer joint customers our award-winning solutions.“

For more information about the Partner Program please read the blog and attend the webinar on September 10 . To become a program member, apply here .

