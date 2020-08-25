Covina, CA, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "Global Surface Treatment Chemicals Market, By Chemical Type (Cleaners, Plating Chemicals, Conversion Coatings, and Others), By Base Material (Metals, Plastics, and Others), By End-user (Transportation, Construction, General Industry, Industrial Machinery, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.
The surface treatment chemicals has wide applications in automotive coating, thus driving growth of the target market globally. This thriving global automobile and component production is projected to produce sustainable demand for the surface treatment chemical market, particularly etchants and electrolytic coloring chemicals. Additionally, surging industrialisation and swelling heavy machinery demand in developing market will create flourishing opportunities for domestic and global manufacturers over the forecast period. Among metal application, the growing commercial and residential infrastructure is impelling demand for anodised aluminium, which in turn create strong demand for anodising chemicals such as additives, etchants, and degreaser.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on "Global Surface Treatment Chemicals Market", By Chemical Type (Cleaners, Plating Chemicals, Conversion Coatings, and Others), By Base Material (Metals, Plastics, and Others), By End-user (Transportation, Construction, General Industry, Industrial Machinery, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
The global surface treatment chemicals market accounted for US$ 6.4 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 13 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.4%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of chemical type, base material, end-user, and region
The prominent player operating in the global surface treatment chemicals market includes Platform Specialty Products Corporation, Atotech Deutschland GmbH, NOF Corporation, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA , Chemetall, Inc., PPG Industries, Inc., Nihon Parkerizing Co., Ltd., Nippon Paint Co. Ltd., DOW Chemcials, Elementis, and Metal Finishing Technologies LLC.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
