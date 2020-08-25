Covina, CA, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "Global Surface Treatment Chemicals Market, By Chemical Type (Cleaners, Plating Chemicals, Conversion Coatings, and Others), By Base Material (Metals, Plastics, and Others), By End-user (Transportation, Construction, General Industry, Industrial Machinery, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

In March 2020, Atotech introduced Tridur ZnNi H5.2 to the electroplating market; a black passivate, which is applicable to alkaline and to acidic zinc-nickel surfaces. Tridur ZnNi H5.2-plated parts can be easily combined with aluminum alloys and used in the automotive industry to minimize contact corrosion.

The surface treatment chemicals has wide applications in automotive coating, thus driving growth of the target market globally. This thriving global automobile and component production is projected to produce sustainable demand for the surface treatment chemical market, particularly etchants and electrolytic coloring chemicals. Additionally, surging industrialisation and swelling heavy machinery demand in developing market will create flourishing opportunities for domestic and global manufacturers over the forecast period. Among metal application, the growing commercial and residential infrastructure is impelling demand for anodised aluminium, which in turn create strong demand for anodising chemicals such as additives, etchants, and degreaser.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Surface Treatment Chemicals Market”, By Chemical Type (Cleaners, Plating Chemicals, Conversion Coatings, and Others), By Base Material (Metals, Plastics, and Others), By End-user (Transportation, Construction, General Industry, Industrial Machinery, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

The global surface treatment chemicals market accounted for US$ 6.4 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 13 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.4%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of chemical type, base material, end-user, and region

By chemical type, the plating chemicals segment is projected to lead the global market over the forecast period. This can be credited to the enormous use of plating chemicals in end-use industries like construction, transportation, and industrial machinery.

By base material, the plastic segment is expected to register high growth in the coming years as it provides better chemical resistance over metals.

By end-user, the target market is classified into transportation, construction, general industry, industrial machinery, and others.

By region, Asia Pacific is projected to register relatively high growth in terms of value and volume, due to the growing demands for surface treatment chemicals in industrial manufacturing, automotive, and electronics application. Russia surface treatment chemicals market is projected to register strong growth and thus fueling the revenue sales of the Eastern Europe surface treatment chemicals market.

The prominent player operating in the global surface treatment chemicals market includes Platform Specialty Products Corporation, Atotech Deutschland GmbH, NOF Corporation, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA , Chemetall, Inc., PPG Industries, Inc., Nihon Parkerizing Co., Ltd., Nippon Paint Co. Ltd., DOW Chemcials, Elementis, and Metal Finishing Technologies LLC.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

