ASHBURN, Va., Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos® Corporation , a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, has announced that it assisted IronNet Cybersecurity Inc. , the leader in collective defense and network detection and response (NDR), in securing approval as FedRAMP Ready for Agency Authorization . Achieving FedRAMP Ready status means that the FedRAMP PMO has approved IronNet's Readiness Assessment Report (RAR) and is a strong indicator of success for full FedRAMP Authorization.



Telos provided key strategic counsel that was pivotal in helping IronNet prepare for their FedRAMP assessment from an architecture and documentation perspective. In addition to Telos’ advisory services, IronNet’s use of Telos’ cyber risk management solution, Xacta, paved the way for this notable achievement.

“Telos technology and guidance proved instrumental in helping IronNet achieve FedRAMP Ready status. This is a key milestone that will enable U.S. federal government agencies to benefit from our unique cybersecurity solutions,” said General (Ret.) Keith Alexander, founder and co-CEO, IronNet Cybersecurity. “We’re grateful to Telos for their assistance and look forward to our continued partnership.” IronNet’s FedRAMP Ready status applies to its IronCloud SaaS offering, which includes its IronDome and IronDefense products.

Telos’ Xacta 360 FedRAMP application streamlines and automates a significant portion of the FedRAMP process, including the creation and maintenance of the required documentation. The Xacta 360 FedRAMP application covers all three phases of the authorization process, saving organizations time and money.

“By automating the FedRAMP process, we’re able to give cloud service providers a streamlined path to compliance and set them up for success within the federal marketplace,” said John B. Wood, CEO and chairman, Telos. “We applaud IronNet on this important achievement and their commitment to securing the public sector from cyber attacks.”

For more information about FedRAMP automation and Telos’ offerings, visit: https://www.telos.com/fedramp .

About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions to ensure that personnel can work and collaborate securely and productively. The company serves military, intelligence and civilian agencies of the federal government, allied nations and commercial organizations around the world. The company is a recipient of the prestigious James S. Cogswell Outstanding Industrial Security Achievement Award from the Defense Security Service (DSS), awarded to less than .03% of eligible organizations. For more information, visit www.telos.com and follow the company on Twitter @TelosNews .

Contact:

Mia Damiano

Merritt Group on behalf of Telos Corporation

Email: damiano@merrittgrp.com

Phone: (610) 564-6773