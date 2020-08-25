NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Blink Charging Co. (“Blink” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BLNK) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of Blink between March 6, 2020 and August 19, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Blink investors under the federal securities laws.



The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) many of Blink’s charging stations are damaged, neglected, non-functional, inaccessible, nor non-accessible; (2) Blink’s purported partnerships and expansions with other companies were overstated; (3) the purported growth of the Company’s network has been overstated; and (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

