The Westin Ottawa is located in the heart of downtown and is conveniently attached to the Shaw Convention Centre and the Rideau Centre Mall.

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The current pandemic has affected many industries, but the impact on the travel and hospitality sector has been significant. Ask your friends when was the last time they have stayed at a hotel, and you will see what we’re talking about.



This time last year The Westin Harbour Castle, Toronto and The Westin Ottawa were full of avid travellers, families and couples on vacation. This year - the lobbies are quiet, there’s a minimal amount of splashing and laughter in the swimming pool and very few, if any, friends are sharing a good conversation during their dinner at the hotel’s restaurant.

If you stay at hotels now, you will notice multiple decals encouraging social distancing, and you might not recognize your favourite staff member behind the mask. You also might notice some non-essential items in your guestroom removed for your safety. Rest assured, all high touch surfaces are disinfected with increased frequency and EPA-approved products, and the property you’re staying at might even use the electrostatic sprayers to clean your room.

With the blessing of the beautiful weather, you can also see more guests staying at hotels now.

Peter Gillis, General Manager at The Westin Harbour Castle, Toronto was thrilled to see this trend: “We are seeing guests from different provinces visiting us in addition to Ontario locals who are enjoying their well-deserved staycation.”

If you decide to stay at the Westin Harbour Castle, our suggestion is to explore the many beautiful waterfront parks and trails around the hotel by bike or foot. It’s also essential to visit the relaxing beaches of Toronto Islands a ferry ride away from the property.

There’s a Van Gogh drive-in exhibition 5 minutes away from the hotel and a drive-in events hub at the Ontario place , with movies, concerts and other entertainment. You can also take a stroll to see the renowned Nathan Phillips Square, Distillery and Financial districts, all of which are populated with patios, take-out dining and shopping.

Thinking about visiting Ottawa?

Ross Meredith, the General Manager of The Westin Ottawa would support your decision: “Ottawa is also welcoming an increased number of visitors this summer, and we have the best location for them with the city’s best shopping and dining options just steps away.”

You can take in the views of the Rideau Canal and stroll along its recreational paths, enjoy the colourful eateries within the ByWard Market or indulge in shopping at the vibrant CF Rideau Centre that the hotel is connected to. The hotel also has a bikeWESTIN program that takes their guests one pedal further, enabling them to explore the city like a local on BMW bikes and visit Ottawa’s many iconic attractions like Parliament Hill and the national museums.

Whatever you decide, enjoy your time and stay safe!

ABOUT THE WESTIN HARBOUR CASTLE, TORONTO

Located in the revived waterfront area, this 977-room hotel offers direct access to some of Toronto's most noteworthy points of interest, including the Rogers Centre, Scotiabank Arena the CN Tower, high end shopping and delicious restaurants.

ABOUT THE WESTIN OTTAWA

This modern 492-room hotel is located in the Ottawa business district across from the Rideau Canal, an UNESCO World Heritage Site.

