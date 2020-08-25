Covina, CA, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "Global Solar PV Power Market, Type (Thin film, Multi-Si, and Mono-Si), By Deployment (Ground Mounted and Rooftop Solar), By End-user (Residential, Commercial, and Utility), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.
Innovative business models and cost competitiveness of solar PV are driving the reductions in system prices
In recent years, the deployment of rooftop solar PV systems has increased significantly in great measure due to supporting policies, such as net metering and fiscal incentives. These policies which in some markets make PV more attractive from an economic point of view than buying electricity from the grid- PV-hybrid minigrid, virtual power plants and utility PPA. The competitiveness of distributed solar power is clearly evident amid increasing deployment in large markets, such as China, Brazil, Germany and Mexico. However important differences remain between countries, which highlight the further improvement potential.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Solar PV Power Market”, By Type (Thin film, Multi-Si, and Mono-Si), By Deployment (Ground Mounted and Rooftop Solar), By End-user (Residential, Commercial, and Utility), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
The global solar PV power market accounted for US$ 108.1 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 166.4 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.4%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, deployment, end-user, and region.
The prominent player operating in the global solar PV power market includes First Solar, Inc., Suntech Power Holding Co. Ltd., JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., Sharp Corporation Trina Solar Ltd., Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd., JA Solar Holdings Co. Ltd., Acciona SA, Canadian Solar Inc., and SunPower Corporation.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
