Grieg Seafood ASA have on 25 August 2020 acquired 360 Grieg Seafood ASA shares at NOK 92.10 per share.

360 shares have been further sold to Marvin D. Boschman, Managing Director of Grieg Seafood BC Ltd. for NOK 92.10 per share.

Boschman is part of Grieg Seafood ASA’s synthetic share option program, and in this connection, he has an obligation to hold shares in Grieg Seafood ASA.

Total shareholding after this share purchase for Marvin D. Boschman is 11 224 shares.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

