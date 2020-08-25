WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richard A. Grafmyre CFP®, Chief Executive Officer of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ:PWOD) has announced that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a third quarter 2020 cash dividend of $0.32 per share. The dividend represents an increase of $0.01 over the third quarter 2019 dividend as adjusted for a 3 for 2 common stock split during the third quarter of 2019.

The dividend is payable September 22, 2020 to shareholders of record September 8, 2020.

About Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank. The banks serve customers in North Central and North Eastern Pennsylvania through their retail banking, commercial banking, mortgage services and financial services divisions. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. stock is listed on the NASDAQ National Market under the symbol PWOD.

Previous press releases and additional information can be obtained from the company’s website at www.pwod.com.