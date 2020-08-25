Baltimore, Md./Washington, D.C., Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield (CareFirst) announced it has invested $1 million in the distribution of care packages including masks, hand sanitizer and no-touch tools for high-risk members in Maryland, the District of Columbia and Northern Virginia. This initiative is one of several actions CareFirst is taking to provide ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) relief to the communities it serves.

As restaurants, shops, workplaces and other services reopen, CareFirst recognizes the importance of providing its members with resources that enhance their safety during the pandemic. To alleviate this concern, CareFirst will distribute over 100,000 care package items to its most vulnerable member populations including Medicaid members, individuals over 65-years-old, individuals under 65-years-old with underlying medical conditions and student health plans.

“CareFirst remains committed to supporting the health and safety of the people we serve,” said CareFirst’s CEO and President, Brian D. Pieninck. “By providing care package supplies to those in our communities who face the greatest risks, we hope to encourage our members to stay safe, stay strong and stay well. It’s a shared responsibility, with each of us doing our part to protect one another.”

This announcement is part of CareFirst’s ongoing efforts to rapidly address the urgent needs people and communities continue to face as a result of COVID-19. Last month, in support of CareFirst’s not-for-profit mission, the company announced a $5 million initiative to distribute personal protective equipment (PPE) at no-cost to healthcare and social service organizations on the front lines of the pandemic. Earlier in the year, CareFirst contributed $2 million to community nonprofit organizations working to address complex and emerging health, social and economic needs such as gaps in medical care access, food insecurity and the needs of economically vulnerable populations who are disproportionately impacted during the COVID-19 health crisis. Additional steps CareFirst has taken for its members during the pandemic, include:

Premium credits totaling $25 million for fully insured small and large group customers, to be reflected on their August premium invoice;

Premium credits totaling over $4 million for small and large group fully insured dental customers, to be reflected on each group’s August premium invoice;

Rebates totaling over $80 million for individual members and fully insured small and large group customers who had CareFirst coverage in 2019 due to lower utilization of medical care than anticipated;

Premium deferrals of $35 million for members and groups experiencing economic hardship; and,

Elimination of prior authorizations for tests or treatments that are medically necessary and consistent with CDC guidance for members diagnosed with COVID-19.

CareFirst will continue to work to identify other barriers and solutions for coronavirus care for its members and communities. Visit CareFirst’s website to remain up to date on the latest information.

About CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield

In its 83rd year of service, CareFirst, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, an association of independent, locally operated Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies, is a not-for-profit healthcare company which, through its affiliates and subsidiaries, offers a comprehensive portfolio of health insurance products and administrative services to 3.3 million individuals and employers in Maryland, the District of Columbia and Northern Virginia. In 2019, CareFirst invested $43 million to improve overall health, and increase the accessibility, affordability, safety and quality of healthcare throughout its market areas. To learn more about CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, visit our website at www.carefirst.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

