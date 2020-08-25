As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 21. August, at the price of accepted bids.
|Series
|RIKB 23 0515
|RIKB 31 0124
|ISIN
|IS0000032191
|IS0000020386
|Additional issuance (nominal)
|2,435,000,000
|140,000,000
|Settlement date
|08/26/2020
|08/26/2020
|Total outstanding (nominal)
|26,805,000,000
|100,415,910,000
