As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 21. August, at the price of accepted bids.

Series RIKB 23 0515 RIKB 31 0124 ISIN IS0000032191 IS0000020386 Additional issuance (nominal) 2,435,000,000 140,000,000 Settlement date 08/26/2020 08/26/2020 Total outstanding (nominal) 26,805,000,000 100,415,910,000