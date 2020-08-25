As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 21. August, at the price of accepted bids.

SeriesRIKB 23 0515RIKB 31 0124
ISINIS0000032191IS0000020386
Additional issuance (nominal)2,435,000,000140,000,000
Settlement date08/26/202008/26/2020
Total outstanding (nominal)26,805,000,000100,415,910,000