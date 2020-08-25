PRAGUE, Czech Republic, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Chaos Czech releases Corona Renderer 6 for Cinema 4D, a new update to the most artist-friendly renderer for C4D. Artists and designers can now bring more realism to the objects and environments they create in a faster, more creative way.

A new Sky Model can now accurately depict twilight and dawn, providing gorgeous results down to 2.85 degrees below the horizon. Because this model is fully procedural, it is also easy to animate, enabling the simple creation of time lapse sunrises and sunsets. Multiple skies/suns can be also added to any scene, so artists can toggle through options like dusk and afternoon using LightMix.

With the new Distance Map, artists can create procedural materials that understand their proximity to other objects in the scene. Instead of blending boundary lines, artists can now create immaculate coastlines, dirty window sills and ground-hugging fog with ease. Users can also use the map to drive scattering whenever they want to include different grass lengths or twigs under trees.

Other New Features Include:

Adaptive Environment Sampler – Cleaner, more accurate environment lighting replaces the need to add skylight portals.

– Cleaner, more accurate environment lighting replaces the need to add skylight portals. New Bloom and Glare Controls – New lens effects allow greater realism and creativity with the inclusion of lens dust, scratches and more.

– New lens effects allow greater realism and creativity with the inclusion of lens dust, scratches and more. Texture Randomization – Automatically remove tiling artifacts with the new UVWRandomizer for more believability across a scene.

To try Corona Renderer 6 for Cinema 4D now, please visit the Chaos Czech website.

Pricing/Availability

Corona Renderer 6 is available now for the Mac OS and Windows versions of Cinema 4D, R14-S22 (64-bit). Pricing is subscription-based, with monthly rates set at $28.50 and yearly rates at $330. A free 45-day commercial trial is also available at: https://corona-renderer.com/download.

About Chaos Czech

Chaos Czech are the creators of Corona Renderer, a high-performance photorealistic rendering engine. Chaos Czech is a leader in architectural visualization software, where it offers a simple, yet powerful approach for professional artists. Chaos Czech continues to bring this approach to its development of new tools and technologies for architectural visualization, VFX and broadcast. Chaos Czech, a Chaos Group company, are headquartered in Prague.

About Chaos Group

Chaos Group is a worldwide leader in computer graphics technology, helping artists and designers create photorealistic imagery and animation for architecture, design, and visual effects. Chaos Group’s award-winning physically-based rendering and simulation software is used daily by top design studios, architectural firms, advertising agencies, and visual effects companies around the globe. Today, the company's research and development in ray-traced rendering, cloud computing and real-time ray tracing is shaping the future of creative storytelling and digital design. Founded in 1997, Chaos Group is privately owned with offices in Sofia, Los Angeles, Prague, Seoul, and Tokyo. For more information, visit: chaosgroup.com.

