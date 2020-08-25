New York, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) Displays Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817626/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$39.6 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 10.8% over the period 2020-2027. AMOLED, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11% CAGR and reach US$34 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the PMOLED segment is readjusted to a revised 10.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.2% CAGR

The Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) Displays market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.6% and 9.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.5% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 302-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Acuity Brands Lighting Inc.
  • DLC Display Co., Limited
  • Futaba Corporation
  • Innolux Corporation
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • LG Electronics, Inc.
  • OLEDWorks LLC.
  • OSRAM GmbH
  • Pioneer Corporation
  • RITEK Corporation
  • Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
  • Seiko Epson Corporation
  • Sony Corporation
  • Universal Display Corporation
  • Visionox Co., Ltd.




IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 68
