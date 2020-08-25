EARTH CITY, Mo., Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interface Security Systems , a leading managed service provider delivering business security, managed network, and business intelligence solutions to distributed enterprises, today announced it is expanding its Interactive Remote Video Monitoring services with a new highly-affordable Virtual Security Guard Monitoring package designed specifically for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) and enterprises with moderate security challenges. With installation costs starting at just $2,500, companies are now able to protect their employees, customers, and assets with the help of trained security professionals monitoring their premises with live video and two-way audio.

With Virtual Security Guard, businesses such as retailers, restaurants, banks, hotels, and more, will be able to rely on Interface’s advanced technology and trained Intervention Specialists to immediately intervene in the event of shoplifting, robberies, customer arguments, and any other emergency or potentially volatile situation.

“We are seeing increased demand from SMBs and enterprises across a range of verticals for advanced security solutions as they embrace new business models and face heightened security concerns,” said Brent Duncan, Chief Revenue Officer at Interface Security Systems. “With our Virtual Security Guard solution, businesses can ensure employee and customer safety, reduce shrink, and lower insurance and guard costs.”

Available immediately, the new low-cost Virtual Security Guard package includes intrusion alarm monitoring, interactive live video and two-way audio monitoring, up to eight video cameras, and one audio zone. Every alarm will be verified with live audio and video to reduce false alarms. Businesses have the option to leverage their existing security cameras and network connectivity infrastructure to make the solution even more cost-effective and easy to implement.

The low-cost Virtual Security Guard package gives customers the flexibility to rapidly roll out a security solution and then graduate to a more advanced version of the service based on threat levels or to accommodate business expansion. Enhanced services include remote guard tours, scheduled announcements, and operational compliance audits. Customers can also upgrade to a full suite of interactive video monitoring solutions that come with extensive video camera coverage, multiple audio zones, on-demand security escorts, and smart personal safety devices.

Businesses interested in exploring the Virtual Security Guard service can take advantage of a complimentary security risk assessment that includes a free site survey for a limited time.

Visit the Interface Interactive Remote Video Monitoring page and watch the video to learn more about the service.



About Interface Systems

Interface Security Systems is a leading managed services provider delivering business security managed network , and business intelligence solutions to distributed enterprises. We improve security, streamline connectivity, optimize operations, and reduce IT costs, maximizing ROI for the nation’s top brands. Learn more and follow us on our blog Making IT Happen and on LinkedIn .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ab9d21fb-0510-42c1-9393-c940c551d3f8

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/692a8ffc-2024-4d76-9fbc-f538e2fb8bab

For more information, please contact: Véronique Froment or Doug Hansel +1 603-537-9248