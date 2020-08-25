Philadelphia, PA, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- YourSocialOffers.com (YSO) anticipates the launch of their debit card into the projected 2020 US $4.7 trillion dollar FinTech industry, a new version of its merchant dashboard and a new user portal.



Pennexx (PNNX) is approaching the launch of its branded prepaid debit card program. The company has been fully approved and finalizing the deployment, such as the graphics for its customized prepaid debit card. These debit cards will allow Pennexx's (YSO) to credit rewards directly into their users' prepaid debit cards, enabling utilization online or in-store. YSO can then propel into its Social Media Influencer program.

With these new prepaid debit cards, YSO will offer its users a unique and innovative method of being rewarded. YSO can continue to cultivate more clients, as this will open the possibility of real cash rewards for sharing offers on Facebook, Pinterest, Twitter, and other social media platforms.

The prepaid debit card will also supercharge YSO's growth through the use of social media influencers. For the first time, social media influencers will be able to 'send' influence directly, post, and share on social media and then immediately receive the payment to their prepaid debit card in a seamless manner.

The FinTech market is a rapidly growing industry. According to https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336794/Global-Prepaid-Cards-Industry.html?utm_source=GNW, the global market for prepaid debit cards estimated at the US $2 Trillion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US $.1 Trillion by 2027.

Social media influencers reach billions of people; therefore, Pennexx believes it will rapidly reach millions of users.

Pennexx has been developing a range of new features in the latest version of its Your Social Offers merchant dashboard and user portal. The launch will be open to the public on September 1, 2020.

The new merchant dashboard will enable users to create a variety of new types of rewards. Further news on these new rewarding features will be forthcoming during the public release of the dashboard.

The new user portal will allow users to manage their YSO reward account, track credit, and ultimately administer their prepaid debit card account.

Vincent Risalvato, CEO of Pennexx, said, "I am enthusiastic about our new releases because they represent months of work by our team and expand the platform in ways that will create great value for our clients and users. Many of the features are key to helping us penetrate big brand names that already have existing customer bases in the millions. These changes will help our existing clients grow and get rewarded."

About Pennexx Foods Inc.

About Pennexx Foods Inc. (PNNX: OTCMKTS US). Pennexx, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a holding company within the Software/Internet Industry focused on social media, prepaid debit cards, BitGift™, artificial intelligence, targeted marketing, and consumer rewards.

Safe Harbor Act: This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report.