2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$30.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Air, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.8% CAGR and reach US$9.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Space segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR



The Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 2.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR.



Land Segment to Record 3% CAGR



In the global Land segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 20th edition of our report. The 382-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Airbus Defence and Space

BAE Systems PLC

Boeing Company, The

CACI International, Inc.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

FLIR Systems, Inc.

General Atomics

General Dynamics Corporation

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Thales Raytheon Systems







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR)

A Prelude to Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market

Market Overview on Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR)

Airborne ISR Market in the United States

Unmanned ISR Has Been Under Rising Prominence

Key Players of the Airborne ISR Market

Regional Analysis of the UAV Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Market Shares by Region

Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)

Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Airborne ISR Market- Manned ISR vs Unmanned ISR

Growing Demand for UAVs is Boosting the Market

Advancements in the Technologies Used for Airborne ISR Systems



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance

(ISR) Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance

(ISR) Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance

(ISR) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Air (Platform Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Air (Platform Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Air (Platform Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Space (Platform Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Space (Platform Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Space (Platform Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Land (Platform Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Land (Platform Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Land (Platform Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Sea (Platform Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Sea (Platform Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Sea (Platform Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Maritime Petrol (System) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Maritime Petrol (System) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Maritime Petrol (System) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Electronic Warfare (System) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Electronic Warfare (System) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Electronic Warfare (System) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEWC) (System)

Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEWC) (System)

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012

to 2019



Table 24: Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEWC) (System)

Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Airborne Ground Surveillance (AGS) (System) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Airborne Ground Surveillance (AGS) (System) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Airborne Ground Surveillance (AGS) (System) Market

Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) (System) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) (System) Historic

Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 30: Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) (System) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Manned ISR (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Manned ISR (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Manned ISR (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Unmanned ISR (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Unmanned ISR (Application) Global Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 36: Unmanned ISR (Application) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)

Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 37: United States Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Platform Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance

(ISR) Market in the United States by Platform Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 39: United States Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market Share Breakdown by Platform Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: United States Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by System: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance

(ISR) Market in the United States by System: A Historic Review

in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 42: United States Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market Share Breakdown by System: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 43: United States Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance

(ISR) Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 45: Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance

(ISR) Market Share Breakdown in the United States by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 46: Canadian Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Platform Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Canadian Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Historic Market Review by Platform Type in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 48: Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance

(ISR) Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by

Platform Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 49: Canadian Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by System: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Canadian Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Historic Market Review by System in US$

Million: 2012-2019



Table 51: Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance

(ISR) Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by

System for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 52: Canadian Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance

(ISR) Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019



Table 54: Canadian Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 55: Japanese Market for Airborne Intelligence

Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR): Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Platform Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 56: Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance

(ISR) Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million

by Platform Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: Japanese Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market Share Analysis by Platform Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Japanese Market for Airborne Intelligence

Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR): Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by System for the Period

2020-2027



Table 59: Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance

(ISR) Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million

by System for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: Japanese Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market Share Analysis by System: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Airborne

Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Japanese Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market in US$ Million by Application:

2012-2019



Table 63: Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance

(ISR) Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



CHINA

Table 64: Chinese Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by

Platform Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance

(ISR) Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by

Platform Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: Chinese Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market by Platform Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 67: Chinese Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by

System for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance

(ISR) Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by

System: 2012-2019



Table 69: Chinese Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market by System: Percentage Breakdown of

Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: Chinese Demand for Airborne Intelligence Surveillance

and Reconnaissance (ISR) in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 71: Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance

(ISR) Market Review in China in US$ Million by Application:

2012-2019



Table 72: Chinese Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market Share Breakdown by Application:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance

(ISR) Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 73: European Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 74: Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance

(ISR) Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$

Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: European Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: European Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Platform Type: 2020-2027



Table 77: Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance

(ISR) Market in Europe in US$ Million by Platform Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: European Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market Share Breakdown by Platform Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: European Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by System: 2020-2027



Table 80: Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance

(ISR) Market in Europe in US$ Million by System: A Historic

Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: European Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market Share Breakdown by System: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 82: European Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$

Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 83: Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance

(ISR) Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 84: European Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 85: Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance

(ISR) Market in France by Platform Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: French Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by

Platform Type: 2012-2019



Table 87: French Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market Share Analysis by Platform Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance

(ISR) Market in France by System: Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 89: French Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by

System: 2012-2019



Table 90: French Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market Share Analysis by System: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance

(ISR) Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by

Application: 2020-2027



Table 92: French Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Historic Market Review in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 93: French Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 94: Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance

(ISR) Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future

Analysis in US$ Million by Platform Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 95: German Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Platform Type: 2012-2019



Table 96: German Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market Share Breakdown by Platform Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance

(ISR) Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future

Analysis in US$ Million by System for the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: German Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

System: 2012-2019



Table 99: German Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market Share Breakdown by System: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 101: German Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 102: Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 103: Italian Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by

Platform Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Platform Type: 2012-2019



Table 105: Italian Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market by Platform Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 106: Italian Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by

System for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by System: 2012-2019



Table 108: Italian Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market by System: Percentage Breakdown of

Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 109: Italian Demand for Airborne Intelligence

Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Italian Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market Share Breakdown by Application:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Airborne Intelligence

Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR): Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Platform Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 113: Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Platform Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 114: United Kingdom Airborne Intelligence Surveillance

and Reconnaissance (ISR) Market Share Analysis by Platform

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: United Kingdom Market for Airborne Intelligence

Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR): Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by System for the Period

2020-2027



Table 116: Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by System for the Period

2012-2019



Table 117: United Kingdom Airborne Intelligence Surveillance

and Reconnaissance (ISR) Market Share Analysis by System: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: United Kingdom Airborne Intelligence Surveillance

and Reconnaissance (ISR) Market in US$ Million by Application:

2012-2019



Table 120: Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 121: Spanish Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Platform Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Spanish Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Historic Market Review by Platform Type in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 123: Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Platform Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 124: Spanish Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by System: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Spanish Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Historic Market Review by System in US$

Million: 2012-2019



Table 126: Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by System for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 127: Spanish Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019



Table 129: Spanish Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 130: Russian Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Platform Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market in Russia by Platform Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 132: Russian Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market Share Breakdown by Platform Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Russian Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by System: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market in Russia by System: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 135: Russian Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market Share Breakdown by System: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Russian Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 138: Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 139: Rest of Europe Airborne Intelligence Surveillance

and Reconnaissance (ISR) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Platform Type: 2020-2027



Table 140: Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by

Platform Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Rest of Europe Airborne Intelligence Surveillance

and Reconnaissance (ISR) Market Share Breakdown by Platform

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Rest of Europe Airborne Intelligence Surveillance

and Reconnaissance (ISR) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by System: 2020-2027



Table 143: Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by

System: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Rest of Europe Airborne Intelligence Surveillance

and Reconnaissance (ISR) Market Share Breakdown by System: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Rest of Europe Airborne Intelligence Surveillance

and Reconnaissance (ISR) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$

Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 146: Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 147: Rest of Europe Airborne Intelligence Surveillance

and Reconnaissance (ISR) Market Share Analysis by Application:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 148: Asia-Pacific Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 149: Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 150: Asia-Pacific Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market Share Analysis by Region/Country:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market in Asia-Pacific by Platform Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 152: Asia-Pacific Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by

Platform Type: 2012-2019



Table 153: Asia-Pacific Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market Share Analysis by Platform Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market in Asia-Pacific by System:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 155: Asia-Pacific Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by

System: 2012-2019



Table 156: Asia-Pacific Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market Share Analysis by System: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 158: Asia-Pacific Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Historic Market Review in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 159: Asia-Pacific Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 160: Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Platform Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Australian Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Platform Type: 2012-2019



Table 162: Australian Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market Share Breakdown by Platform Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by System for the Period

2020-2027



Table 164: Australian Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

System: 2012-2019



Table 165: Australian Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market Share Breakdown by System: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 167: Australian Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 168: Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market Share Distribution in Australia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 169: Indian Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Platform Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Indian Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Historic Market Review by Platform Type in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Platform Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 172: Indian Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by System: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Indian Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Historic Market Review by System in US$

Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by System for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 175: Indian Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market in India: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019



Table 177: Indian Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 178: Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Platform Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 179: South Korean Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Platform Type: 2012-2019



Table 180: Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Platform Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by System for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 182: South Korean Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

System: 2012-2019



Table 183: Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: South Korean Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 186: Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Airborne

Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR): Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Platform Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Platform Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Airborne Intelligence

Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Market Share Analysis by

Platform Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Airborne

Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR): Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by System for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by System for the Period

2012-2019



Table 192: Rest of Asia-Pacific Airborne Intelligence

Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Market Share Analysis by

System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 194: Rest of Asia-Pacific Airborne Intelligence

Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 195: Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 196: Latin American Airborne Intelligence Surveillance

and Reconnaissance (ISR) Market Trends by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020-2027



Table 197: Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR) Market in Latin America in US$ Million by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 198: Latin American Airborne Intelligence Surveillance

and Reconnaissance (ISR) Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales

by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



