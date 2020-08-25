New York, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive ADAS Market in China 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05228036/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on automotive ADAS market in China provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current china market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing importance of crash test and NCAP ratings, declining price of sensors is making automotive ADAS products affordable and growth of automotive industry in China. In addition, growing importance of crash test and NCAP ratings is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive ADAS market in China market analysis include segments.1.



The automotive ADAS market in China is segmented as below:

By Technology

• BSD

• PAS

• DMS

• FCW

• Others



By Application

• Passenger cars

• Commercial vehicles



This study identifies the growing development of AI-enabled adas solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive ADAS market in China growth during the next few years. Also, integration of map contents in ADAS technologies and adoption of V2X technology to enhance ADAS performance will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

• Automotive ADAS market in China sizing

• Automotive ADAS market in China forecast

• Automotive ADAS market in China industry analysis





