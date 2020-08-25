The addition of WATS3D to the screening process for BE resulted in

approximately 3 fewer cancers and 3 fewer cancer deaths per 1,000 people screened

SUFFERN, N.Y., Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent study has concluded that WATS3D, an AI-powered diagnostic platform developed by CDx Diagnostics to identify precancerous cells in the esophagus, is a cost-effective adjunct to forceps biopsies when screening for Barrett’s esophagus (BE). The study was conducted by Drs. Mendel E. Singer and Michael S. Smith and published in Digestive Diseases and Sciences (link: https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007%2Fs10620-020-06412-1 ).

The study was performed in the context of a 60-year-old white male patient with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and cost-effectiveness was measured in quality-adjusted life years (QALY). The results indicated that the utilization of WATS3D as an adjunct to the Seattle protocol for BE screening led to a reduction in both the overall number of cancers (3), and cancer deaths (3 fewer per 1,000 people). The study confirmed the additional costs of incorporating WATS3D in screening resulted in a higher yield in disease detection and a mean of .017 QALYs per person, while all one-way sensitivity analyses resulted in incremental cost-effectiveness ratios under $84,000/QALY.

According to CDx Diagnostics CEO William Huffnagle, rising healthcare costs make cost-effectiveness an essential consideration for any medical technology, particularly, when advancing the science of cancer prevention. “This study highlights the clinical benefits and economic value of WATS3D to the patients, doctors, and healthcare system as a whole,” says Huffnagle. “As a result, we hope this research will help drive further adoption by providing payers and clinicians with the data-driven evidence necessary to make informed decisions about this life-saving and cost-effective technology.”

In June 2020, WATS3D was deemed a safe and effective adjunct to forceps biopsies in the evaluation of Barrett’s esophagus (BE), low-grade dysplasia, and high- grade dysplasia by the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons (SAGES) and its Technology and Value Assessment Committee (TAVAC). In 2019, the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) included WATS3D in its Standards of Practice Committee’s guideline for the screening and surveillance of BE. In addition, the technology was included in a white paper from the American Foregut Society (AFS) which indicated there is sufficient data to support the routine use of WATS3D in the ongoing evaluation of BE.

About WATS3D

WATS3D addresses the major inadequacies inherent in current random forceps biopsy testing of the esophagus. In just a few minutes, endoscopists can easily obtain a wide area, full-thickness transepithelial specimen for computer-assisted 3D laboratory analysis prior to diagnosis by any WATS3D certified pathologist. In large multicenter clinical trials, WATS3D has been found to significantly increase the detection rate of both Barrett’s esophagus and esophageal dysplasia. The high sensitivity and inter-observer agreement of WATS3D is due to the larger tissue area sampled, and the proprietary 3-Dimensional computer imaging system that is based on an artificial intelligence algorithm developed as part of the U.S. Strategic Defense Initiative missile defense program. To learn more about WATS3D, visit www.wats3d.com.

About CDx Diagnostics

CDx Diagnostics’ mission of Empowering Physicians with Innovative Technology to Prevent Esophageal Cancer, One Patient at a Time is accomplished by a proprietary diagnostic platform that synthesizes computer imaging, artificial intelligence, molecular biology and three-dimensional cytopathology to detect precancerous change earlier and more reliably than prior methods. Routine clinical use of CDx testing has already detected thousands of precancers that would otherwise have been missed in time for effective endoscopic treatment. Additionally, CDx Diagnostics is looking to apply its next-generation diagnostic platform to prevent cancers of the bile duct, stomach, and colon. CDx Diagnostics is a Galen Partners portfolio company. To learn more, visit www.cdxdiagnostics.com.

