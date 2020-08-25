OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is honored to be named a Top 3PL and Cold Storage Provider by Food Logistics.



“The food supply chain can be a complicated one, and one that is critically important in keeping vital products on the shelves and available for all of our families,” said Senior Vice President of Werner Logistics Matt Parry. “Werner has always been an industry leader in technology, never before have we witnessed a time when this has been more important. Our advanced technology, our professional drivers and our associates ensure that we will always be able to keep America moving no matter the challenge.”

The Top 3PL and Cold Storage Providers list serves as a resource guide of third-party logistics and cold storage providers whose products and services are critical for companies in the global food and beverage supply chain. To be selected, companies must be committed to improving their expertise and keeping up with the latest temperature monitoring technologies, transportation management systems and warehouse management systems.

The 2020 Top 3PL and Cold Storage Providers list will appear in the August 2020 issue of Food Logistics.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner’s domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage.

Werner Enterprises, Inc.'s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol "WERN."

