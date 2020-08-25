New York, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Machine Vision Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817615/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 12% over the period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.9% CAGR and reach US$10.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 10.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.9% CAGR



The Machine Vision Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.4% and 10.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.5% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 425-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BASLER AG

Cognex Corporation

IDS Imaging Development Systems GmbH

ISRA VISION AG

KEYENCE Corporation of America

MVTec Software GmbH

National Instruments Corporation

Omron Corporation

Omron Microscan Systems, Inc.

Sony Corporation

Toshiba Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Machine Vision Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

