DENVER, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. ( CSE:MYCO ) ( OTC:MYCOF ) ( FSE:0NFA ) ("Mydecine" or the "Company"), today announced that it has engaged with certain shareholders to enter into voluntary lock-up agreements (the “Lock-up Agreements”) applying resale restrictions on up to 52,908,420 common shares (the “Restricted Shares”) extending the period of time before the shares become free trading. The Restricted Shares were issued pursuant to the Company’s non-brokered private placement closed in May 2020, and are set to become free trading upon expiry of the applicable statutory hold period.



The voluntary Lock-up Agreements stipulate that those shareholders will not offer to sell, contract to sell or otherwise dispose of any of the Restricted Shares, or enter into any transaction to such effect, directly or indirectly, in addition to other restrictions, for a period of 120 days following the date that the original resale restriction was to lapse.

"The overwhelming response by existing shareholders of the Company to voluntarily lock-up their shares clearly demonstrates the widespread confidence in our long-term strategy," said Joshua Bartch, CEO of Mydecine. "We have a vision of consistent and sustained growth, and this lock-up arrangement further shows our existing shareholders' confidence in our ability to execute on that vision and strategy."

About Mydecine Innovations Group Inc.

Mydecine Innovations Group™ is a publicly traded life sciences parent company dedicated to the development and production of adaptive pathway medicine, natural health products and digital health solutions stemming from fungi. Mydecine’s experienced cross functional teams have the dynamic capabilities to oversee all areas of medicine development including synthesis, genetic research, import/export, delivery system development, clinical trial execution, through to product commercialization and distribution. By leveraging strategic partnerships with scientific, medical, military, and clinical organizations, Mydecine is positioned at the forefront of psychedelic medicine naturally derived from fungi, therapeutic solutions, and fungtional™ mushroom vitality products. Our portfolio of unified companies, including Mydecine Health Sciences™, Mindleap Health™, and NeuroPharm™ focus on providing innovative and effective options that can provide millions of people with a healthier quality of life.

About Mindleap Health Inc.

Mindleap is developing an advanced digital health platform that will provide support for people that are looking to achieve personal transformations and overcome mental health challenges. Mindleap is the only digital health platform that combines telehealth with mood, emotion and habit tracking. This is a paradigm shift to conventional mental health as Mindleap personalized support and users have the tools needed to track their progress and take control of their mental health.

