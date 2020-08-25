MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to a national shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), Kia Canada has pledged a donation of 60,000 medical-grade face shields to the Public Health Agency of Canada, to equip the country’s heroic frontline healthcare workers as they work tirelessly to heal their communities.



Produced in a re-tooled section of Kia Motors’ manufacturing plant in West Point, Georgia, the donation of face shields is an extension of Kia Canada’s Power To Give COVID-19 relief efforts. The face shields will be allocated to Canadian healthcare workers and dispersed equitably to provinces and territories by the Public Health Agency.

This follows on the heels of Kia Canada’s donation of a generous contribution to Food Banks Canada within the brand’s Power To Give initiative, which provided a $200,000 donation nationally, as well as loaned vehicles to regional food banks to fight hunger relief efforts amid the pandemic.

“We are committed to giving back to the communities that we’re so proud to call home, and we’re grateful to the Kia family that we’re able to provide support with these protective face shields,” says Elias El-Achhab, Chief Operating Officer at Kia Canada. “We have proudly served Canadians for over 20 years, and we want to do our part to give back to our great nation. From the cobblestone streets of Gastown, BC, to the beautiful coast of St. John’s, Newfoundland, Canada has our heart, and we will continue to seek ways to meaningfully make a difference,” he says.

The Public Health Agency of Canada is pleased to see so many stepping up to lend support to those who need it most. On behalf of all Canadians, the Public Health Agency of Canada has expressed their sincere appreciation for Kia Canada’s donation to aid Canada’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 60,000 Face Shields Kia Canada donated have been essential for keeping Canada’s frontline healthcare workers safe during a time of global shortages.

Kia Canada invites Canadians to consider giving back by visiting kia.ca/powertogive

About Kia Canada

Kia Canada Inc. (KCI), founded in 1999 and celebrating 20 years in Canada, is a subsidiary of the Kia Motors Corporation (KMC) based in Seoul, South Korea. The full line of award-winning Kia vehicles offers world-class quality and customer satisfaction through a network of 195 dealers across the country. The company employs 170 people at its headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, as well as in locations across Canada and at its regional office in Montréal, Québec. Kia’s slogan "The Power to Surprise," symbolizes the company’s worldwide commitment to exceed customer expectations through sustained automotive innovation.

Whether it is a compact, crossover, or electric model which is among the best in the industry, each Kia vehicle offers a superior combination of precision engineering, exceptional performance, innovative features and advanced safety systems. Kia has sold a million vehicles, including popular models in Canada like the Soul, Forte, Sportage, Sorento, Stinger and has recently added the Seltos and the new K5 to its lineup. To learn more, visit kia.ca or Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

