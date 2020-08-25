New York, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Image Sensors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817614/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 9.5% over the period 2020-2027. CMOS, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.8% CAGR and reach US$17.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the CCD segment is readjusted to a revised 9.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.7% CAGR
The Image Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.5% and 8.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 337-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Image Sensors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Image Sensors Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Image Sensors Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Image Sensors Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: CMOS (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: CMOS (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: CMOS (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: CCD (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: CCD (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: CCD (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in
Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 11: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Healthcare (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Healthcare (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Healthcare (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Industrial (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Industrial (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Industrial (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Automotive &Transportation (End-Use) Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2020 through 2027
Table 20: Automotive &Transportation (End-Use) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2012 to 2019
Table 21: Automotive &Transportation (End-Use) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Image Sensors Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Image Sensors Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Image Sensors Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 30: United States Image Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: United States Image Sensors Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Image Sensors Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 33: Image Sensors Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Image Sensors Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Canadian Image Sensors Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 36: Image Sensors Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 37: Canadian Image Sensors Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Image Sensors Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 39: Canadian Image Sensors Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Image Sensors: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 41: Image Sensors Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Japanese Image Sensors Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Image
Sensors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Japanese Image Sensors Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 45: Image Sensors Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Image Sensors Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Image Sensors Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Image Sensors Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Image Sensors in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Image Sensors Market Review in China in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Image Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Image Sensors Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 52: European Image Sensors Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 53: Image Sensors Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: European Image Sensors Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Image Sensors Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 56: Image Sensors Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Image Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European Image Sensors Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 59: Image Sensors Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 60: European Image Sensors Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: Image Sensors Market in France by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: French Image Sensors Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Image Sensors Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Image Sensors Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 65: French Image Sensors Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 66: French Image Sensors Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Image Sensors Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 68: German Image Sensors Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: German Image Sensors Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Image Sensors Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 71: German Image Sensors Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 72: Image Sensors Market Share Distribution in Germany by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Image Sensors Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Image Sensors Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Image Sensors Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: Italian Demand for Image Sensors in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Image Sensors Market Review in Italy in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian Image Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Image Sensors: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 80: Image Sensors Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: United Kingdom Image Sensors Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Image Sensors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: United Kingdom Image Sensors Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 84: Image Sensors Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 85: Spanish Image Sensors Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Spanish Image Sensors Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 87: Image Sensors Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: Spanish Image Sensors Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Image Sensors Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 90: Spanish Image Sensors Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russian Image Sensors Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Image Sensors Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 93: Russian Image Sensors Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Russian Image Sensors Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Image Sensors Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 96: Image Sensors Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Image Sensors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 98: Image Sensors Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Image Sensors Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Rest of Europe Image Sensors Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 101: Image Sensors Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of Europe Image Sensors Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Image Sensors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 104: Image Sensors Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Image Sensors Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Image Sensors Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Image Sensors Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Image Sensors Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Image Sensors Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Image Sensors Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Image Sensors Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Image Sensors Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Australian Image Sensors Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 114: Australian Image Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Image Sensors Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Australian Image Sensors Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 117: Image Sensors Market Share Distribution in Australia
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 118: Indian Image Sensors Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Indian Image Sensors Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 120: Image Sensors Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 121: Indian Image Sensors Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Image Sensors Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 123: Indian Image Sensors Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: Image Sensors Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean Image Sensors Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 126: Image Sensors Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Image Sensors Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 128: South Korean Image Sensors Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 129: Image Sensors Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Image Sensors:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: Image Sensors Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Image Sensors Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Image Sensors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Image Sensors Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 135: Image Sensors Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Latin American Image Sensors Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 137: Image Sensors Market in Latin America in US$ Million
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Image Sensors Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 139: Latin American Image Sensors Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 140: Image Sensors Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Image Sensors Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 142: Latin American Demand for Image Sensors in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 143: Image Sensors Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Image Sensors Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 145: Argentinean Image Sensors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 146: Image Sensors Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean Image Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Argentinean Image Sensors Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 149: Image Sensors Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 150: Argentinean Image Sensors Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 151: Image Sensors Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Image Sensors Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Image Sensors Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Image Sensors Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 155: Brazilian Image Sensors Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 156: Brazilian Image Sensors Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 157: Image Sensors Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican Image Sensors Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 159: Mexican Image Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Image Sensors Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Mexican Image Sensors Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 162: Image Sensors Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Image Sensors Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Image Sensors Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Image Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Image Sensors Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Image Sensors Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 168: Image Sensors Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 169: The Middle East Image Sensors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 170: Image Sensors Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East Image Sensors Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 172: The Middle East Image Sensors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: The Middle East Image Sensors Historic Market by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 174: Image Sensors Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 175: The Middle East Image Sensors Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Image Sensors Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 177: The Middle East Image Sensors Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 178: Iranian Market for Image Sensors: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 179: Image Sensors Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Iranian Image Sensors Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Image
Sensors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 182: Iranian Image Sensors Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 183: Image Sensors Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 184: Israeli Image Sensors Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 185: Image Sensors Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Israeli Image Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Israeli Image Sensors Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 188: Image Sensors Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 189: Israeli Image Sensors Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Image Sensors Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Image Sensors Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Image Sensors Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Image Sensors in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 194: Image Sensors Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Image Sensors Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 196: Image Sensors Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Image Sensors Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 198: Image Sensors Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Image Sensors Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Image Sensors Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 201: Image Sensors Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 202: Image Sensors Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Image Sensors Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Image Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Image Sensors Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Image Sensors Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 207: Image Sensors Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 208: African Image Sensors Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: Image Sensors Market in Africa by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 210: African Image Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: African Image Sensors Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 212: Image Sensors Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 213: Image Sensors Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 94
