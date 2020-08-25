Pune, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aerospace robotics market is expected to gain impetus from the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) by companies for the maintenance of aircraft. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Aerospace Robotics Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Material Handling, Surface Treatment, Composites Applications, Assembly, and Others), By Robot Type (Articulated, Linear, Parallel, SCARA, and Others), By Technology (Conventional, Collaborative), By Solution (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Payload (Small - Medium Payloads Robots, and Others), and Regional Forecasts, 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that the market size was USD 2.66 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 7.78 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.49% during the forecast period.
The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic is causing uproar in a wide range of industries owing to the complete shutdown of production processes. Some of them have also started to lay off workers as they are facing a severe economic crisis. Until a vaccine is discovered, we are unsure of the upcoming situations. But, this market is set to exhibit positive growth amid this pandemic owing to the increasing usage of robots in manufacturing processes to avoid direct contact of people. Our reports are specially created to help you protect your businesses in the ‘new normal.’
Drivers & Restraints-
Investments in R&D Activities to Develop AI-based Robots will Aid Growth
Several countries worldwide, such as Japan, Germany, South Korea, China, France, and the U.S. are extensively investing in research and development activities to develop novel AI-enabled robots. The South Korean government, for instance, planned to invest approximately USD 450 million in 2017 for the aerospace robotics sector. The main aim of this investment was to create an intelligent robot. However, for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), a robot automation project can be challenging. Also, the operators must be trained to maintain and program these robots. These factors may hamper the aerospace robotics market growth in the near future.
Hardware Segment to Show Rapid Growth Fueled by High Demand for Sensors & Controllers
Based on solution, the market is segregated into services, software, and hardware. Out of these, the hardware segment generated 57.33% in terms of aerospace robotics market share in 2019. This growth is attributable to the increasing demand for sensors, arm processors, and controllers to accelerate the sales of aerospace robotics solutions.
High Expenditure to Modernize Aircraft Manufacturing Units in North America to Drive Growth
In 2019, North America procured USD 1.01 billion in terms of revenue. It is set to be the fastest-growing region throughout the forthcoming period backed by the presence of a large number of industry giants, such as Electro impact Inc. and Kawasaki Robotics in the region. Apart from that, the U.S. is experiencing high investments in the modernization programs to improve its aircraft manufacturing units. Europe, on the other hand, is likely to hold the second-largest position because of the higher adoption of Internet of Things (IoT)-based aerospace robotics solutions.
Key Players Focus on Product Launches & Acquisition Strategies to Intensify Competition
The market consists of numerous reputed organizations that are persistently striving to gain a competitive edge by introducing new aerospace robotics solutions equipped with the latest technologies. Some of the others are also engaging in acquisitions to expand their portfolios and geographical footprints. Below are two of the latest industry developments:
Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of all the prominent manufacturers operating in the global aerospace robotics market. They are as follows:
