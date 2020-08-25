New York, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microturbines Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817609/?utm_source=GNW
3 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. 12 KW–50 KW, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.8% CAGR and reach US$19.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 51 KW–250 KW segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $21.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.2% CAGR
The Microturbines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$21.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$27.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.
Above 250 KW Segment to Record 6.9% CAGR
In the global Above 250 KW segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$29.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$45.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$17.1 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 357-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817609/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Microturbines Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Microturbines Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Microturbines Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Microturbines Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: 12 KW-50 KW (Power Rating) World Market by
Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: 12 KW-50 KW (Power Rating) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: 12 KW-50 KW (Power Rating) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: 51 KW-250 KW (Power Rating) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: 51 KW-250 KW (Power Rating) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: 51 KW-250 KW (Power Rating) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Above 250 KW (Power Rating) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Above 250 KW (Power Rating) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Above 250 KW (Power Rating) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: CHP (Combined Heat & Power) (Application) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: CHP (Combined Heat & Power) (Application) Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: CHP (Combined Heat & Power) (Application) Share
Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Standby Power (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Standby Power (Application) Global Historic Analysis
in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Standby Power (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Residential (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: Residential (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Residential (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Commercial (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Commercial (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Commercial (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Industrial (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Industrial (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Industrial (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Microturbines Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Microturbines Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ by Power Rating: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Microturbines Market in the United States by Power
Rating: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 30: United States Microturbines Market Share Breakdown by
Power Rating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: United States Microturbines Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Microturbines Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 33: Microturbines Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: United States Microturbines Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Microturbines Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 36: Microturbines Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Microturbines Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ by Power Rating: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Canadian Microturbines Historic Market Review by
Power Rating in US$: 2012-2019
Table 39: Microturbines Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Power Rating for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Canadian Microturbines Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Microturbines Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application for 2012-2019
Table 42: Canadian Microturbines Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Canadian Microturbines Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Microturbines Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 45: Canadian Microturbines Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 46: Japanese Market for Microturbines: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ by Power Rating for the Period
2020-2027
Table 47: Microturbines Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ by Power Rating for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: Japanese Microturbines Market Share Analysis by Power
Rating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Microturbines in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Japanese Microturbines Market in US$ by Application:
2012-2019
Table 51: Microturbines Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Microturbines in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Japanese Microturbines Market in US$ by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 54: Microturbines Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 55: Chinese Microturbines Market Growth Prospects in US$
by Power Rating for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Microturbines Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ by Power Rating: 2012-2019
Table 57: Chinese Microturbines Market by Power Rating:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 58: Chinese Demand for Microturbines in US$ by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Microturbines Market Review in China in US$ by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 60: Chinese Microturbines Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Chinese Demand for Microturbines in US$ by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 62: Microturbines Market Review in China in US$ by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 63: Chinese Microturbines Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Microturbines Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 64: European Microturbines Market Demand Scenario in US$
by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 65: Microturbines Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 66: European Microturbines Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: European Microturbines Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ by Power Rating: 2020-2027
Table 68: Microturbines Market in Europe in US$ by Power
Rating: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: European Microturbines Market Share Breakdown by
Power Rating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: European Microturbines Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ by Application: 2020-2027
Table 71: Microturbines Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: European Microturbines Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: European Microturbines Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 74: Microturbines Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: European Microturbines Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 76: Microturbines Market in France by Power Rating:
Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: French Microturbines Historic Market Scenario in US$
by Power Rating: 2012-2019
Table 78: French Microturbines Market Share Analysis by Power
Rating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Microturbines Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ by Application: 2020-2027
Table 80: French Microturbines Historic Market Review in US$ by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 81: French Microturbines Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 82: Microturbines Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 83: French Microturbines Historic Market Review in US$ by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 84: French Microturbines Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 85: Microturbines Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ by Power Rating for the Period
2020-2027
Table 86: German Microturbines Historic Market Analysis in US$
by Power Rating: 2012-2019
Table 87: German Microturbines Market Share Breakdown by Power
Rating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Microturbines Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 89: German Microturbines Market in Retrospect in US$ by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 90: Microturbines Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Microturbines Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the Period
2020-2027
Table 92: German Microturbines Market in Retrospect in US$ by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 93: Microturbines Market Share Distribution in Germany by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 94: Italian Microturbines Market Growth Prospects in US$
by Power Rating for the Period 2020-2027
Table 95: Microturbines Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ by Power Rating: 2012-2019
Table 96: Italian Microturbines Market by Power Rating:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 97: Italian Demand for Microturbines in US$ by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Microturbines Market Review in Italy in US$ by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 99: Italian Microturbines Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Italian Demand for Microturbines in US$ by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 101: Microturbines Market Review in Italy in US$ by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 102: Italian Microturbines Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 103: United Kingdom Market for Microturbines: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Power Rating for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Microturbines Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ by Power Rating for the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: United Kingdom Microturbines Market Share Analysis
by Power Rating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Microturbines in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: United Kingdom Microturbines Market in US$ by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 108: Microturbines Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Microturbines in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: United Kingdom Microturbines Market in US$ by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 111: Microturbines Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 112: Spanish Microturbines Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ by Power Rating: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Spanish Microturbines Historic Market Review by
Power Rating in US$: 2012-2019
Table 114: Microturbines Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Power Rating for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 115: Spanish Microturbines Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Microturbines Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application for 2012-2019
Table 117: Spanish Microturbines Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Spanish Microturbines Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Microturbines Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 120: Spanish Microturbines Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 121: Russian Microturbines Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ by Power Rating: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Microturbines Market in Russia by Power Rating:
A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 123: Russian Microturbines Market Share Breakdown by
Power Rating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Russian Microturbines Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Microturbines Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 126: Microturbines Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Russian Microturbines Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Microturbines Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
End-Use in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 129: Microturbines Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 130: Rest of Europe Microturbines Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Power Rating: 2020-2027
Table 131: Microturbines Market in Rest of Europe in US$ by
Power Rating: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Rest of Europe Microturbines Market Share Breakdown
by Power Rating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Rest of Europe Microturbines Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2020-2027
Table 134: Microturbines Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Rest of Europe Microturbines Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Rest of Europe Microturbines Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 137: Microturbines Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Rest of Europe Microturbines Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 139: Asia-Pacific Microturbines Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 140: Microturbines Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 141: Asia-Pacific Microturbines Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Microturbines Market in Asia-Pacific by Power
Rating: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period
2020-2027
Table 143: Asia-Pacific Microturbines Historic Market Scenario
in US$ by Power Rating: 2012-2019
Table 144: Asia-Pacific Microturbines Market Share Analysis by
Power Rating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Microturbines Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ by Application: 2020-2027
Table 146: Asia-Pacific Microturbines Historic Market Review in
US$ by Application: 2012-2019
Table 147: Asia-Pacific Microturbines Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 148: Microturbines Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 149: Asia-Pacific Microturbines Historic Market Review in
US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Microturbines Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 151: Microturbines Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Power Rating for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Australian Microturbines Historic Market Analysis in
US$ by Power Rating: 2012-2019
Table 153: Australian Microturbines Market Share Breakdown by
Power Rating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Microturbines Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 155: Australian Microturbines Market in Retrospect in US$
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 156: Microturbines Market Share Distribution in Australia
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Microturbines Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the Period
2020-2027
Table 158: Australian Microturbines Market in Retrospect in US$
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 159: Microturbines Market Share Distribution in Australia
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 160: Indian Microturbines Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ by Power Rating: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: Indian Microturbines Historic Market Review by Power
Rating in US$: 2012-2019
Table 162: Microturbines Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Power Rating for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 163: Indian Microturbines Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Microturbines Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application for 2012-2019
Table 165: Indian Microturbines Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Indian Microturbines Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Microturbines Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 168: Indian Microturbines Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 169: Microturbines Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Power Rating for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 170: South Korean Microturbines Historic Market Analysis
in US$ by Power Rating: 2012-2019
Table 171: Microturbines Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Power Rating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Microturbines Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 173: South Korean Microturbines Historic Market Analysis
in US$ by Application: 2012-2019
Table 174: Microturbines Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Microturbines Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ by End-Use for the Period
2020-2027
Table 176: South Korean Microturbines Historic Market Analysis
in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 177: Microturbines Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 178: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Microturbines:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Power Rating
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 179: Microturbines Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Power Rating for the Period
2012-2019
Table 180: Rest of Asia-Pacific Microturbines Market Share
Analysis by Power Rating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Microturbines in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 182: Rest of Asia-Pacific Microturbines Market in US$ by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 183: Microturbines Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Microturbines in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 185: Rest of Asia-Pacific Microturbines Market in US$ by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 186: Microturbines Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 187: Latin American Microturbines Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$: 2020-2027
Table 188: Microturbines Market in Latin America in US$ by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 189: Latin American Microturbines Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 190: Latin American Microturbines Market Growth Prospects
in US$ by Power Rating for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Microturbines Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ by Power Rating: 2012-2019
Table 192: Latin American Microturbines Market by Power Rating:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 193: Latin American Demand for Microturbines in US$ by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 194: Microturbines Market Review in Latin America in US$
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 195: Latin American Microturbines Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Latin American Demand for Microturbines in US$ by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 197: Microturbines Market Review in Latin America in US$
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 198: Latin American Microturbines Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 199: Argentinean Microturbines Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Power Rating: 2020-2027
Table 200: Microturbines Market in Argentina in US$ by Power
Rating: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 201: Argentinean Microturbines Market Share Breakdown by
Power Rating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Argentinean Microturbines Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2020-2027
Table 203: Microturbines Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 204: Argentinean Microturbines Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Argentinean Microturbines Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 206: Microturbines Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 207: Argentinean Microturbines Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 208: Microturbines Market in Brazil by Power Rating:
Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027
Table 209: Brazilian Microturbines Historic Market Scenario in
US$ by Power Rating: 2012-2019
Table 210: Brazilian Microturbines Market Share Analysis by
Power Rating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: Microturbines Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
in US$ by Application: 2020-2027
Table 212: Brazilian Microturbines Historic Market Review in
US$ by Application: 2012-2019
Table 213: Brazilian Microturbines Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 214: Microturbines Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 215: Brazilian Microturbines Historic Market Review in
US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 216: Brazilian Microturbines Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 217: Microturbines Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ by Power Rating for the Period
2020-2027
Table 218: Mexican Microturbines Historic Market Analysis in
US$ by Power Rating: 2012-2019
Table 219: Mexican Microturbines Market Share Breakdown by
Power Rating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 220: Microturbines Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 221: Mexican Microturbines Market in Retrospect in US$ by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 222: Microturbines Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 223: Microturbines Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the Period
2020-2027
Table 224: Mexican Microturbines Market in Retrospect in US$ by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 225: Microturbines Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 226: Rest of Latin America Microturbines Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ by Power Rating: 2020 to 2027
Table 227: Microturbines Market in Rest of Latin America by
Power Rating: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 228: Rest of Latin America Microturbines Market Share
Breakdown by Power Rating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 229: Rest of Latin America Microturbines Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 230: Microturbines Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 231: Microturbines Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 232: Rest of Latin America Microturbines Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 233: Microturbines Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 234: Microturbines Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 235: The Middle East Microturbines Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 236: Microturbines Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$: 2012-2019
Table 237: The Middle East Microturbines Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 238: The Middle East Microturbines Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Power Rating: 2020 to 2027
Table 239: The Middle East Microturbines Historic Market by
Power Rating in US$: 2012-2019
Table 240: Microturbines Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Power Rating for 2012,2020, and
2027
Table 241: The Middle East Microturbines Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 242: Microturbines Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application
for 2012-2019
Table 243: The Middle East Microturbines Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 244: The Middle East Microturbines Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 245: Microturbines Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 246: The Middle East Microturbines Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 247: Iranian Market for Microturbines: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ by Power Rating for the Period
2020-2027
Table 248: Microturbines Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ by Power Rating for the Period 2012-2019
Table 249: Iranian Microturbines Market Share Analysis by Power
Rating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 250: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Microturbines in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 251: Iranian Microturbines Market in US$ by Application:
2012-2019
Table 252: Microturbines Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 253: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Microturbines in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 254: Iranian Microturbines Market in US$ by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 255: Microturbines Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 256: Israeli Microturbines Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ by Power Rating: 2020-2027
Table 257: Microturbines Market in Israel in US$ by Power
Rating: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 258: Israeli Microturbines Market Share Breakdown by
Power Rating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 259: Israeli Microturbines Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ by Application: 2020-2027
Table 260: Microturbines Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 261: Israeli Microturbines Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 262: Israeli Microturbines Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 263: Microturbines Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 264: Israeli Microturbines Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 265: Saudi Arabian Microturbines Market Growth Prospects
in US$ by Power Rating for the Period 2020-2027
Table 266: Microturbines Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ by Power Rating: 2012-2019
Table 267: Saudi Arabian Microturbines Market by Power Rating:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 268: Saudi Arabian Demand for Microturbines in US$ by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 269: Microturbines Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 270: Saudi Arabian Microturbines Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 271: Saudi Arabian Demand for Microturbines in US$ by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 272: Microturbines Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 273: Saudi Arabian Microturbines Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 274: Microturbines Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Power Rating
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 275: United Arab Emirates Microturbines Historic Market
Analysis in US$ by Power Rating: 2012-2019
Table 276: Microturbines Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Power Rating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 277: Microturbines Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 278: United Arab Emirates Microturbines Historic Market
Analysis in US$ by Application: 2012-2019
Table 279: Microturbines Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 280: Microturbines Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 281: United Arab Emirates Microturbines Historic Market
Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 282: Microturbines Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 283: Microturbines Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Power Rating for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 284: Rest of Middle East Microturbines Historic Market
Analysis in US$ by Power Rating: 2012-2019
Table 285: Rest of Middle East Microturbines Market Share
Breakdown by Power Rating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 286: Microturbines Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 287: Rest of Middle East Microturbines Market in
Retrospect in US$ by Application: 2012-2019
Table 288: Microturbines Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817609/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: