New York, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global E-Books Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817608/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Fiction, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.4% CAGR and reach US$9.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Nonfiction & Education segment is readjusted to a revised 2.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.9% CAGR



The E-Books market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.3% and 1.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.8% CAGR.



Literature Segment to Record 1% CAGR



In the global Literature segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 0.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 1.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 20th edition of our report. The 232-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Amazon.com, Inc.

Astak, Inc.

Bloomsbury Publishing Inc.

Hachette Book Group, Inc.

HarperCollins Publishers

Kensington Publishing Corp.

Lulu Press, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Penguin Random House LLC

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sony Corporation

Tesco PLC







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817608/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

E-Books Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 &

2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: E-Books Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: E-Books Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Fiction (Genre) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Fiction (Genre) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Nonfiction & Education (Genre) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Nonfiction & Education (Genre) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Literature (Genre) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Literature (Genre) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: Children?s Book (Genre) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 10: Children?s Book (Genre) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 11: Comics & Graphic Novels (Genre) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 12: Comics & Graphic Novels (Genre) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other Genres (Genre) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Other Genres (Genre) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US E-Books Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 15: United States E-Books Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Genre: 2020 to 2027



Table 16: United States E-Books Market Share Breakdown by

Genre: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 17: Canadian E-Books Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Genre: 2020 to 2027



Table 18: E-Books Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Genre for 2020 and 2027



JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Market for E-Books: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Genre for the Period

2020-2027



Table 20: Japanese E-Books Market Share Analysis by Genre: 2020

VS 2027



CHINA

Table 21: Chinese E-Books Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Genre for the Period 2020-2027



Table 22: Chinese E-Books Market by Genre: Percentage Breakdown

of Sales for 2020 and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European E-Books Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 23: European E-Books Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 24: European E-Books Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: European E-Books Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Genre: 2020-2027



Table 26: European E-Books Market Share Breakdown by Genre:

2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 27: E-Books Market in France by Genre: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 28: French E-Books Market Share Analysis by Genre: 2020

VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 29: E-Books Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Genre for the Period

2020-2027



Table 30: German E-Books Market Share Breakdown by Genre: 2020

VS 2027



ITALY

Table 31: Italian E-Books Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Genre for the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: Italian E-Books Market by Genre: Percentage Breakdown

of Sales for 2020 and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 33: United Kingdom Market for E-Books: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Genre for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 34: United Kingdom E-Books Market Share Analysis by

Genre: 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 35: Spanish E-Books Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Genre: 2020 to 2027



Table 36: E-Books Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Genre for 2020 and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 37: Russian E-Books Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Genre: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Russian E-Books Market Share Breakdown by Genre: 2020

VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 39: Rest of Europe E-Books Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Genre: 2020-2027



Table 40: Rest of Europe E-Books Market Share Breakdown by

Genre: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 41: Asia-Pacific E-Books Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 42: Asia-Pacific E-Books Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: E-Books Market in Asia-Pacific by Genre: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Asia-Pacific E-Books Market Share Analysis by Genre:

2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 45: E-Books Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Genre for the Period

2020-2027



Table 46: Australian E-Books Market Share Breakdown by Genre:

2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 47: Indian E-Books Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Genre: 2020 to 2027



Table 48: E-Books Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Genre for 2020 and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 49: E-Books Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Genre for the Period

2020-2027



Table 50: E-Books Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

Genre: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 51: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for E-Books: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Genre for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 52: Rest of Asia-Pacific E-Books Market Share Analysis by

Genre: 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 53: Latin American E-Books Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 54: Latin American E-Books Market Percentage Breakdown of

Sales by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027



Table 55: Latin American E-Books Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Genre for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Latin American E-Books Market by Genre: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 57: Argentinean E-Books Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Genre: 2020-2027



Table 58: Argentinean E-Books Market Share Breakdown by Genre:

2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 59: E-Books Market in Brazil by Genre: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 60: Brazilian E-Books Market Share Analysis by Genre:

2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 61: E-Books Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Genre for the Period

2020-2027



Table 62: Mexican E-Books Market Share Breakdown by Genre: 2020

VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 63: Rest of Latin America E-Books Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Genre: 2020 to 2027



Table 64: Rest of Latin America E-Books Market Share Breakdown

by Genre: 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 65: The Middle East E-Books Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 66: The Middle East E-Books Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2020 and 2027



Table 67: The Middle East E-Books Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Genre: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: E-Books Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Genre for 2020 and 2027



IRAN

Table 69: Iranian Market for E-Books: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Genre for the Period

2020-2027



Table 70: Iranian E-Books Market Share Analysis by Genre: 2020

VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 71: Israeli E-Books Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Genre: 2020-2027



Table 72: Israeli E-Books Market Share Breakdown by Genre: 2020

VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 73: Saudi Arabian E-Books Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Genre for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Saudi Arabian E-Books Market by Genre: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 75: E-Books Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Genre for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 76: E-Books Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Genre: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 77: E-Books Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Genre for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 78: Rest of Middle East E-Books Market Share Breakdown by

Genre: 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 79: African E-Books Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Genre: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: African E-Books Market Share Breakdown by Genre: 2020

VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 122

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817608/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001