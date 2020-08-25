New York, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Poultry Chicken Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817607/?utm_source=GNW

8 Thousand Metric Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 25.5 Thousand Metric Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.5% CAGR



The Poultry Chicken market in the U.S. is estimated at 25.5 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 20.5 Thousand Metric Tons by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.3% and 1.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 831-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Cargill, Inc.

Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL

Godrej Agrovet Ltd.

Hormel Foods Corporation

Kerry Group PLC

Land O’Lakes, Inc.

Maple Leaf Foods, Inc.

McDonald’s Corporation

Michael Foods, Inc.

Tyson Foods, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817607/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Poultry Chicken Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Poultry Chicken Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Poultry Chicken Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Poultry Chicken Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 4: United States Poultry Chicken Market Estimates and

Projections in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Poultry Chicken Market in the United States:

A Historic Review in Metric Tons for 2012-2019



CANADA

Table 6: Canadian Poultry Chicken Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027



Table 7: Canadian Poultry Chicken Historic Market Review in

Metric Tons: 2012-2019



JAPAN

Table 8: Japanese Market for Poultry Chicken: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons for the Period

2020-2027



Table 9: Poultry Chicken Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in Metric Tons for the Period 2012-2019



CHINA

Table 10: Chinese Poultry Chicken Market Growth Prospects in

Metric Tons for the Period 2020-2027



Table 11: Poultry Chicken Historic Market Analysis in China in

Metric Tons: 2012-2019



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 12: European Poultry Chicken Market Demand Scenario in

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 13: Poultry Chicken Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 14: European Poultry Chicken Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 15: Poultry Chicken Market in France: Estimates and

Projections in Metric Tons for the Period 2020-2027



Table 16: French Poultry Chicken Historic Market Scenario in

Metric Tons: 2012-2019



GERMANY

Table 17: Poultry Chicken Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons for the Period

2020-2027



Table 18: German Poultry Chicken Historic Market Analysis in

Metric Tons: 2012-2019



ITALY

Table 19: Italian Poultry Chicken Market Growth Prospects in

Metric Tons for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Poultry Chicken Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

Metric Tons: 2012-2019



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Poultry Chicken: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons for the Period

2020-2027



Table 22: Poultry Chicken Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in Metric Tons for the Period 2012-2019



SPAIN

Table 23: Spanish Poultry Chicken Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027



Table 24: Spanish Poultry Chicken Historic Market Review in

Metric Tons: 2012-2019



RUSSIA

Table 25: Russian Poultry Chicken Market Estimates and

Projections in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Poultry Chicken Market in Russia: A Historic Review

in Metric Tons for 2012-2019



REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Poultry Chicken Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Metric Tons: 2020-2027



Table 28: Poultry Chicken Market in Rest of Europe in Metric

Tons: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 29: Asia-Pacific Poultry Chicken Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 30: Poultry Chicken Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 31: Asia-Pacific Poultry Chicken Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 32: Poultry Chicken Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons for the Period

2020-2027



Table 33: Australian Poultry Chicken Historic Market Analysis

in Metric Tons: 2012-2019



INDIA

Table 34: Indian Poultry Chicken Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Indian Poultry Chicken Historic Market Review in

Metric Tons: 2012-2019



SOUTH KOREA

Table 36: Poultry Chicken Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons for the Period

2020-2027



Table 37: South Korean Poultry Chicken Historic Market Analysis

in Metric Tons: 2012-2019



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Poultry Chicken:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 39: Poultry Chicken Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in Metric Tons for the Period 2012-2019



LATIN AMERICA

Table 40: Latin American Poultry Chicken Market Trends by

Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2020-2027



Table 41: Poultry Chicken Market in Latin America in Metric

Tons by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2012-2019



Table 42: Latin American Poultry Chicken Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 43: Argentinean Poultry Chicken Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Metric Tons: 2020-2027



Table 44: Poultry Chicken Market in Argentina in Metric Tons:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



BRAZIL

Table 45: Poultry Chicken Market in Brazil: Estimates and

Projections in Metric Tons for the Period 2020-2027



Table 46: Brazilian Poultry Chicken Historic Market Scenario in

Metric Tons: 2012-2019



MEXICO

Table 47: Poultry Chicken Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons for the Period

2020-2027



Table 48: Mexican Poultry Chicken Historic Market Analysis in

Metric Tons: 2012-2019



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 49: Rest of Latin America Poultry Chicken Market

Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Poultry Chicken Market in Rest of Latin America:

A Historic Review in Metric Tons for 2012-2019



MIDDLE EAST

Table 51: The Middle East Poultry Chicken Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 52: Poultry Chicken Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012-2019



Table 53: The Middle East Poultry Chicken Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 54: Iranian Market for Poultry Chicken: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons for the Period

2020-2027



Table 55: Poultry Chicken Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in Metric Tons for the Period 2012-2019



ISRAEL

Table 56: Israeli Poultry Chicken Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Metric Tons: 2020-2027



Table 57: Poultry Chicken Market in Israel in Metric Tons:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 58: Saudi Arabian Poultry Chicken Market Growth Prospects

in Metric Tons for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Poultry Chicken Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in Metric Tons: 2012-2019



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 60: Poultry Chicken Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 61: United Arab Emirates Poultry Chicken Historic Market

Analysis in Metric Tons: 2012-2019



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 62: Poultry Chicken Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons for the Period

2020-2027



Table 63: Rest of Middle East Poultry Chicken Historic Market

Analysis in Metric Tons: 2012-2019



AFRICA

Table 64: African Poultry Chicken Market Estimates and

Projections in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Poultry Chicken Market in Africa: A Historic Review

in Metric Tons for 2012-2019



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 735

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817607/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001