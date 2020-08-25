New York, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Poultry Chicken Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817607/?utm_source=GNW
8 Thousand Metric Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 25.5 Thousand Metric Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.5% CAGR
The Poultry Chicken market in the U.S. is estimated at 25.5 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 20.5 Thousand Metric Tons by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.3% and 1.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 831-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817607/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Poultry Chicken Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Poultry Chicken Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Poultry Chicken Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Poultry Chicken Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 4: United States Poultry Chicken Market Estimates and
Projections in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Poultry Chicken Market in the United States:
A Historic Review in Metric Tons for 2012-2019
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Poultry Chicken Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027
Table 7: Canadian Poultry Chicken Historic Market Review in
Metric Tons: 2012-2019
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Poultry Chicken: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons for the Period
2020-2027
Table 9: Poultry Chicken Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in Metric Tons for the Period 2012-2019
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Poultry Chicken Market Growth Prospects in
Metric Tons for the Period 2020-2027
Table 11: Poultry Chicken Historic Market Analysis in China in
Metric Tons: 2012-2019
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 12: European Poultry Chicken Market Demand Scenario in
Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 13: Poultry Chicken Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 14: European Poultry Chicken Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 15: Poultry Chicken Market in France: Estimates and
Projections in Metric Tons for the Period 2020-2027
Table 16: French Poultry Chicken Historic Market Scenario in
Metric Tons: 2012-2019
GERMANY
Table 17: Poultry Chicken Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons for the Period
2020-2027
Table 18: German Poultry Chicken Historic Market Analysis in
Metric Tons: 2012-2019
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Poultry Chicken Market Growth Prospects in
Metric Tons for the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Poultry Chicken Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
Metric Tons: 2012-2019
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Poultry Chicken: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons for the Period
2020-2027
Table 22: Poultry Chicken Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in Metric Tons for the Period 2012-2019
SPAIN
Table 23: Spanish Poultry Chicken Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027
Table 24: Spanish Poultry Chicken Historic Market Review in
Metric Tons: 2012-2019
RUSSIA
Table 25: Russian Poultry Chicken Market Estimates and
Projections in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Poultry Chicken Market in Russia: A Historic Review
in Metric Tons for 2012-2019
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Poultry Chicken Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Metric Tons: 2020-2027
Table 28: Poultry Chicken Market in Rest of Europe in Metric
Tons: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Poultry Chicken Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 30: Poultry Chicken Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Poultry Chicken Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 32: Poultry Chicken Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons for the Period
2020-2027
Table 33: Australian Poultry Chicken Historic Market Analysis
in Metric Tons: 2012-2019
INDIA
Table 34: Indian Poultry Chicken Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Indian Poultry Chicken Historic Market Review in
Metric Tons: 2012-2019
SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: Poultry Chicken Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons for the Period
2020-2027
Table 37: South Korean Poultry Chicken Historic Market Analysis
in Metric Tons: 2012-2019
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Poultry Chicken:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 39: Poultry Chicken Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in Metric Tons for the Period 2012-2019
LATIN AMERICA
Table 40: Latin American Poultry Chicken Market Trends by
Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2020-2027
Table 41: Poultry Chicken Market in Latin America in Metric
Tons by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2012-2019
Table 42: Latin American Poultry Chicken Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 43: Argentinean Poultry Chicken Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Metric Tons: 2020-2027
Table 44: Poultry Chicken Market in Argentina in Metric Tons:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
BRAZIL
Table 45: Poultry Chicken Market in Brazil: Estimates and
Projections in Metric Tons for the Period 2020-2027
Table 46: Brazilian Poultry Chicken Historic Market Scenario in
Metric Tons: 2012-2019
MEXICO
Table 47: Poultry Chicken Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons for the Period
2020-2027
Table 48: Mexican Poultry Chicken Historic Market Analysis in
Metric Tons: 2012-2019
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America Poultry Chicken Market
Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Poultry Chicken Market in Rest of Latin America:
A Historic Review in Metric Tons for 2012-2019
MIDDLE EAST
Table 51: The Middle East Poultry Chicken Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 52: Poultry Chicken Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012-2019
Table 53: The Middle East Poultry Chicken Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 54: Iranian Market for Poultry Chicken: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons for the Period
2020-2027
Table 55: Poultry Chicken Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in Metric Tons for the Period 2012-2019
ISRAEL
Table 56: Israeli Poultry Chicken Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Metric Tons: 2020-2027
Table 57: Poultry Chicken Market in Israel in Metric Tons:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabian Poultry Chicken Market Growth Prospects
in Metric Tons for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Poultry Chicken Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in Metric Tons: 2012-2019
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: Poultry Chicken Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 61: United Arab Emirates Poultry Chicken Historic Market
Analysis in Metric Tons: 2012-2019
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: Poultry Chicken Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons for the Period
2020-2027
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Poultry Chicken Historic Market
Analysis in Metric Tons: 2012-2019
AFRICA
Table 64: African Poultry Chicken Market Estimates and
Projections in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Poultry Chicken Market in Africa: A Historic Review
in Metric Tons for 2012-2019
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 735
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817607/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: