NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise Engineering, Inc. (EEI), an industry leader and trusted advisor to the financial services industry, today announced a new joint marketing venture with CloudFrame, a premiere global mainframe modernization software products company. The partnership solidifies EEI’s unique position as a leading cloud migration integrator and implementor and boosts CloudFrame’s delivery presence across North America.



Companies with millions of lines of decades-old legacy code running on mainframe platforms are looking to reduce the high total cost of ownership (TCO) associated with these applications. In these challenging times, companies are looking for new and innovative ways to balance the need to cut costs while investing to meet their business requirements. CloudFrame offers IT executives a new, innovative approach to transition their mainframe business applications to a modern, robust language while simultaneously shifting these workloads to lower-cost processing platforms. CloudFrame’s unique capabilities allow for in-place application modernization on the mainframe or to transition the application as cloud-native microservices for deployment on any Cloud.

Companies are searching for ways to reduce costs and modernize platforms. CloudFrame is key to enabling both at the same time. “Our goal is to help firms answer their challenges and continue to build and improve on leading-edge solutions that offer new fresh approaches for application modernization for our customers,” said William Trapani, EEI’s Chief Revenue Officer. “This is a major forward-looking step for CloudFrame and EEI to a problem that almost all companies with a mainframe have.”

“This partnership represents a terrific opportunity for EEI and CloudFrame. Our product sets are extremely complimentary and are best-in-class in our target markets,” said George Anderson, Founder of EEI. “Together, CloudFrame and EEI can provide impossibly fast time to market and ROI for our joint customers.”

“We’re very excited to partner with the EEI team. Our partnership represents the opportunity to bring a full value proposition to our clients allowing them to accelerate their cost-containment efforts and formulate their path to mainframe modernization,” said Venkat Pillay, CEO and founder of CloudFrame.

About CloudFrame

CloudFrame provided software products to help customers overcome mainframe application modernization challenges and reduce total cost of ownership (TCO). With innovation and automation, CloudFrame accelerates legacy business applications transition to a modern, high-quality language that runs either on the mainframe or as Cloud-native microservices. With no required changes to data or other process, the shift to lower cost processors is quick and low risk. CloudFrame brings Cloud economics to mainframe workloads.

For more information, please visit: www.cloudframe.com .

About Enterprise Engineering, Inc. (EEI)

EEI has been a trusted advisor to the financial services industry since 1995. From the outset EEI has been successfully guiding our clients through the challenges of digital transformation and Open Banking. We advise, build and improve on leading-edge solutions that offer secure, competitive advantages to our customers. EEI was recently named “20 Most Promising Big Data Solutions” by CIO Review and “Best Global Financial Solutions Provider of the Year” by M&A Today: Global Awards. We were also named a “Leading Provider of Financial Services Technology Solutions” by Wealth and Finance.

For more information, please visit www.joineei.com

