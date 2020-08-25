New York, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Switching Mode Power Supply Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817595/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. DC/DC, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 1.5% CAGR and reach US$5.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the AC/DC segment is readjusted to a revised 1.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.5% CAGR



The Switching Mode Power Supply market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at -0.1% and 0.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.3% CAGR.



Other Types Segment to Record 0.9% CAGR



In the global Other Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 0.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$6.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 1.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 336-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Ltd.

Aerospace Changfeng Chaoyang Power Supply Co., Ltd. (4NIC)

CETC Solar Energy Holdings Co., Ltd.

Cosel Co., Ltd.

Delixi Electric Co. Ltd.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Lite-On Technology Corporation

Mean Well Enterprises Co., Ltd.

MOSO Technology Co., Ltd.

Omron Corporation

Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG

PULS GmbH

Salcomp PLC

Schneider Electric SA

Siemens AG

TDK-Lambda Corporation

Weidmuller Interface GmbH & Co. KG







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817595/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Switching Mode Power Supply Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Switching Mode Power Supply Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Switching Mode Power Supply Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Switching Mode Power Supply Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: DC/DC (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: DC/DC (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: DC/DC (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: AC/DC (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: AC/DC (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: AC/DC (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country

in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Other Types (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Other Types (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Switching Mode Power Supply Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Switching Mode Power Supply Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Switching Mode Power Supply Market in the United

States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 15: United States Switching Mode Power Supply Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Switching Mode Power Supply Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Canadian Switching Mode Power Supply Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 18: Switching Mode Power Supply Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Market for Switching Mode Power Supply:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Switching Mode Power Supply Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 21: Japanese Switching Mode Power Supply Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Switching Mode Power Supply Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 23: Switching Mode Power Supply Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 24: Chinese Switching Mode Power Supply Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Switching Mode Power Supply Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: European Switching Mode Power Supply Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Switching Mode Power Supply Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 27: European Switching Mode Power Supply Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: European Switching Mode Power Supply Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 29: Switching Mode Power Supply Market in Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 30: European Switching Mode Power Supply Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 31: Switching Mode Power Supply Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 32: French Switching Mode Power Supply Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 33: French Switching Mode Power Supply Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 34: Switching Mode Power Supply Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: German Switching Mode Power Supply Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 36: German Switching Mode Power Supply Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 37: Italian Switching Mode Power Supply Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Switching Mode Power Supply Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 39: Italian Switching Mode Power Supply Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Switching Mode Power

Supply: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Switching Mode Power Supply Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 42: United Kingdom Switching Mode Power Supply Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 43: Spanish Switching Mode Power Supply Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Spanish Switching Mode Power Supply Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 45: Switching Mode Power Supply Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



RUSSIA

Table 46: Russian Switching Mode Power Supply Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Switching Mode Power Supply Market in Russia by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 48: Russian Switching Mode Power Supply Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Switching Mode Power Supply Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 50: Switching Mode Power Supply Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: Rest of Europe Switching Mode Power Supply Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Switching Mode Power Supply Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 53: Switching Mode Power Supply Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Switching Mode Power Supply Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Switching Mode Power Supply Market in Asia-Pacific by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 56: Asia-Pacific Switching Mode Power Supply Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Switching Mode Power Supply Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 58: Switching Mode Power Supply Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Australian Switching Mode Power Supply Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 60: Australian Switching Mode Power Supply Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 61: Indian Switching Mode Power Supply Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Indian Switching Mode Power Supply Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 63: Switching Mode Power Supply Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 64: Switching Mode Power Supply Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: South Korean Switching Mode Power Supply Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: Switching Mode Power Supply Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Switching Mode Power

Supply: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Switching Mode Power Supply Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Switching Mode Power Supply

Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 70: Latin American Switching Mode Power Supply Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 71: Switching Mode Power Supply Market in Latin America

in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: Latin American Switching Mode Power Supply Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 73: Latin American Switching Mode Power Supply Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 74: Switching Mode Power Supply Historic Market Analysis

in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American Switching Mode Power Supply Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 76: Argentinean Switching Mode Power Supply Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 77: Switching Mode Power Supply Market in Argentina in

US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: Argentinean Switching Mode Power Supply Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 79: Switching Mode Power Supply Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 80: Brazilian Switching Mode Power Supply Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 81: Brazilian Switching Mode Power Supply Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 82: Switching Mode Power Supply Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Mexican Switching Mode Power Supply Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 84: Mexican Switching Mode Power Supply Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Rest of Latin America Switching Mode Power Supply

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 86: Switching Mode Power Supply Market in Rest of Latin

America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 87: Rest of Latin America Switching Mode Power Supply

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 88: The Middle East Switching Mode Power Supply Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 89: Switching Mode Power Supply Market in the Middle East

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 90: The Middle East Switching Mode Power Supply Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: The Middle East Switching Mode Power Supply Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: The Middle East Switching Mode Power Supply Historic

Market by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: Switching Mode Power Supply Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for

2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 94: Iranian Market for Switching Mode Power Supply:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 95: Switching Mode Power Supply Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Iranian Switching Mode Power Supply Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 97: Israeli Switching Mode Power Supply Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 98: Switching Mode Power Supply Market in Israel in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Israeli Switching Mode Power Supply Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 100: Saudi Arabian Switching Mode Power Supply Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 101: Switching Mode Power Supply Historic Market Analysis

in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 102: Saudi Arabian Switching Mode Power Supply Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 103: Switching Mode Power Supply Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: United Arab Emirates Switching Mode Power Supply

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 105: Switching Mode Power Supply Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 106: Switching Mode Power Supply Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Rest of Middle East Switching Mode Power Supply

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: Rest of Middle East Switching Mode Power Supply

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 109: African Switching Mode Power Supply Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Switching Mode Power Supply Market in Africa by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 111: African Switching Mode Power Supply Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 195

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817595/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001