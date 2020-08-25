NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starton Therapeutics Inc. (“Starton” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company powering continuous delivery of approved drugs for novel indications, announced today that Cidnee Vaykovich has been appointed Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.



“We continue to strengthen our management team in order to successfully position the Company for future growth,” said Pedro Lichtinger, Chief Executive Officer. “Cidnee brings a breadth of skills and experience and a proven track record.”

Vaykovich stated: “It’s an honor to be a part of this exceptional team committed to patients with unmet needs in hematology," she added, "Our pipeline is advancing rapidly and I look forward to supporting Starton’s continued growth and success.”

Ms. Vaykovich joined Starton in 2017 and previously served as Director of Operations. In her newly expanded role, Ms. Vaykovich will be responsible for overseeing manufacturing and product development, corporate and business development, investor and public relations and human resources. She will continue to serve as Secretary of the Board of Directors. She holds a Bachelor of Science from Western University and a Master of Management from Sauder School of Business at the University of British Columbia.

About Starton Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming standard of care therapeutics. Starton uses proven continuous delivery technology with proprietary drivers to obtain new indications or develop on-label superiority for patients with hematological malignancies. To learn more, visit www.startontx.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of the Company’s business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans and objectives. In some cases, you may identify forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should," "plan," "intend," "potential," "continue," "believe," "expect," "predict," "anticipate" and "estimate," the negative of these words or other comparable words. These statements are only predictions. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are qualified by their terms and/or important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from the statements made. The forward-looking statements are based on the Company's beliefs, assumptions and expectations of future performance, taking into account information currently available to the Company. Neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of these statements. Information in this press release will be updated only to the extent required under applicable laws. If a change occurs, the Company’s business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans and objectives may vary materially for from those expressed in the aforementioned forward-looking statements.

