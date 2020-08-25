PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN), a leading lifestyle products and services company which operates a portfolio of global consumer brands comprised of the Anthropologie, BHLDN, Free People, Terrain, Urban Outfitters, Nuuly and Menus & Venues brands, today announced net income of $34 million and earnings per diluted share of $0.35 for the three months ended July 31, 2020. For the six months ended July 31, 2020, net loss was $104 million and loss per diluted share was $1.06.



Total Company net sales for the three months ended July 31, 2020, decreased 16.5% over the same period last year to $803 million. Comparable Retail segment net sales decreased 13%, driven by negative retail store sales due to stores being closed for part of the quarter and lower store productivity once opened, partially offset by strong double-digit growth in the digital channel. By brand, comparable Retail segment net sales increased 11% at Free People and decreased 8% at Urban Outfitters and 25% at the Anthropologie Group. Total Retail segment net sales decreased 14%. Wholesale segment net sales decreased 51%.

“I’m pleased to announce URBN produced solid revenues and profits for the second quarter driven by strength in the digital channel,” said Richard A. Hayne, Chief Executive Officer. “Notably, all brands were profitable and enter the fall selling season with lean inventories and positive momentum,” finished Mr. Hayne.

Net sales by brand and segment for the three and six-month periods were as follows:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales by brand Anthropologie Group $ 295,126 $ 394,280 $ 529,201 $ 749,268 Urban Outfitters 323,889 355,045 561,209 671,851 Free People 178,019 205,940 285,683 392,131 Menus & Venues 1,560 7,064 4,714 13,492 Nuuly 4,672 — 10,942 — Total Company $ 803,266 $ 962,329 $ 1,391,749 $ 1,826,742 Net sales by segment Retail Segment $ 757,471 $ 878,693 $ 1,318,703 $ 1,661,256 Wholesale Segment 41,123 83,636 62,104 165,486 Subscription Segment 4,672 — 10,942 — Total Company $ 803,266 $ 962,329 $ 1,391,749 $ 1,826,742

For the three months ended July 31, 2020, the gross profit rate decreased to 29.6% from 32.8% in the prior year’s comparable period. Gross profit dollars decreased 24.6% to $238.0 million from $315.9 million. The decrease in gross profit rate was primarily due to an increase in delivery and logistics expense due to penetration of the digital channel, followed by store occupancy expense rate deleverage. The deleverage in store occupancy expense was due to store closures during the quarter as well as lower store sales productivity once stores reopened. Merchandise markdowns were lower in the quarter while initial merchandise mark-up rate was flat versus the prior year’s comparable period. Both the Urban Outfitters and Free People brands delivered record low markdown rates in the quarter. Lastly, due to disciplined inventory control and better than planned product performance, inventory reserves for the Retail and Wholesale segments were reduced by $21.7 million in total during the quarter versus the prior year’s comparable period. For the six months ended July 31, 2020, the gross profit rate decreased to 18.0% from 32.0% versus the prior year’s comparable period. The decrease in the gross profit rate was primarily driven by an increase in delivery and logistics expense due to penetration of the digital channel, followed by store occupancy expense rate deleverage. The deleverage in store occupancy expense was due to mandated store closures as well as lower store sales productivity once stores reopened. Additionally, during the six months ended July 31, 2020, the Company recorded a $21.7 million year-over-year increase in inventory obsolescence reserves and a $14.5 million store impairment charge.

As of July 31, 2020, total inventory decreased by $88.3 million, or 20.1%, on a year-over-year basis. Comparable Retail segment inventory decreased 14% at cost. The decrease in inventory was due to a 14% decrease in Retail segment inventory and a 53% decrease in Wholesale segment inventory.

For the three months ended July 31, 2020, selling, general and administrative expenses decreased by $69.2 million, or 29.1%, compared to the prior year’s comparable period and expressed as a percentage of net sales, leveraged by 372 basis points. The leverage and decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended July 31, 2020, was primarily related to disciplined store payroll management, overall expense control measures and the benefit of COVID-19 related government relief packages. Digital marketing expenses grew during the quarter to support strong digital channel sales and customer growth. For the six months ended July 31, 2020, selling, general and administrative expenses decreased by $87.7 million, or 18.8%, compared to the prior year’s comparable period and expressed as a percentage of net sales, deleveraged by 169 basis points. The deleverage was primarily driven by an increase in digital marketing expenses in order to support strong digital channel sales and customer growth. The decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses for the six months ended July 31, 2020, was primarily due to disciplined store payroll management, overall expense control measures and the benefit of COVID-19 related government relief packages.

The Company’s effective tax rate for the three months ended July 31, 2020, was 50.1% compared to 26.0% in the prior year period. The Company’s effective tax rate for the six months ended July 31, 2020, was a benefit of 19.8% compared to an expense of 25.2% in the prior year period. The increase in expense for the three months ended July 31, 2020, was due to the partial reversal of the tax benefit recorded in the three months ended April 30, 2020, based on the improved company performance in the second quarter. The change in the effective tax rate for the six months ended July 31, 2020, was primarily driven by the year-to-date operating loss compared to operating income in the prior year period.

Net income for the three months ended July 31, 2020, was $34 million and earnings per diluted share was $0.35. Net loss for the six months ended July 31, 2020, was $104 million and loss per diluted share was $1.06.

On August 22, 2017, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of 20 million common shares under a share repurchase program. The Company did not repurchase any shares during the second quarter, while during the six months ended July 31, 2020, the Company repurchased and subsequently retired 0.5 million common shares for approximately $7 million under this program. These shares were repurchased prior to the known spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States which forced the Company to close its stores for an extended period of time. During the year ended January 31, 2020, the Company repurchased and subsequently retired 8.1 million common shares for approximately $217 million under this program. On June 4, 2019, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of 20 million common shares under a new share repurchase program. As of July 31, 2020, 25.9 million common shares were remaining under the programs.

During the six months ended July 31, 2020, the Company opened a total of five new retail locations including: three Urban Outfitters stores and two Anthropologie Group stores; and closed four retail locations including: three Urban Outfitters stores and one Free People store. During the six months ended July 31, 2020, three Urban Outfitters franchisee-owned stores and one Free People franchisee-owned store were closed.

Urban Outfitters, Inc., offers lifestyle-oriented general merchandise and consumer products and services through a portfolio of global consumer brands comprised of 248 Urban Outfitters stores in the United States, Canada and Europe and websites; 233 Anthropologie Group stores in the United States, Canada and Europe, catalogs and websites; 143 Free People stores in the United States, Canada and Europe, catalogs and websites, 11 Menus & Venues restaurants, 2 Urban Outfitters franchisee-owned stores and 1 Anthropologie Group franchisee-owned store, as of July 31, 2020. Free People, Anthropologie Group and Urban Outfitters wholesale sell their products through approximately 2,300 department and specialty stores worldwide, digital businesses and the Company’s Retail segment.

This news release is being made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Certain matters contained in this release may contain forward-looking statements. When used in this release, the words “project,” “believe,” “plan,” “will,” “anticipate,” “expect” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any one, or all, of the following factors could cause actual financial results to differ materially from those financial results mentioned in the forward-looking statements: the impacts of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the difficulty in predicting and responding to shifts in fashion trends, changes in the level of competitive pricing and promotional activity and other industry factors, overall economic and market conditions and worldwide political events and the resultant impact on consumer spending patterns, the effects of the implementation of the United Kingdom's withdrawal from membership in the European Union (commonly referred to as “Brexit”), including currency fluctuations, economic conditions and legal or regulatory changes, any effects of war, terrorism and civil unrest, natural disasters, severe or unseasonable weather conditions or public health crises such as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, increases in labor costs, increases in raw material costs, availability of suitable retail space for expansion, timing of store openings, risks associated with international expansion, seasonal fluctuations in gross sales, the departure of one or more key senior executives, import risks, changes to U.S. and foreign trade policies, including the enactment of tariffs, border adjustment taxes or increases in duties or quotas, the closing or disruption of, or any damage to, any of our distribution centers, our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, risks associated with digital sales, our ability to maintain and expand our digital sales channels, response to new store concepts, our ability to integrate acquisitions, any material disruptions or security breaches with respect to our technology systems, failure of our manufacturers and third-party vendors to comply with our social compliance program, changes in our effective income tax rate (including the uncertainties associated with the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act), changes in accounting standards and subjective assumptions, regulatory changes and legal matters and other risks identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that actual results may differ materially from any projected results expressed or implied therein.

URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

July 31, July 31,

2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 803,266 $ 962,329 $ 1,391,749 $ 1,826,742 Cost of sales (excluding store impairment) 565,228 646,454 1,127,340 1,241,811 Store impairment — — 14,528 — Gross profit 238,038 315,875 249,881 584,931 Selling, general and administrative expenses 168,619 237,814 379,197 466,850 Income (loss) from operations 69,419 78,061 (129,316 ) 118,081 Other (loss) income, net (533 ) 3,498 (371 ) 6,178 Income (loss) before income taxes 68,886 81,559 (129,687 ) 124,259 Income tax expense (benefit) 34,486 21,239 (25,645 ) 31,354 Net income (loss) $ 34,400 $ 60,320 $ (104,042 ) $ 92,905 Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.35 $ 0.61 $ (1.06 ) $ 0.91 Diluted $ 0.35 $ 0.61 $ (1.06 ) $ 0.91 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 97,778,749 99,095,562 97,843,796 101,722,244 Diluted 98,104,918 99,602,465 97,843,796 102,427,040 AS A PERCENTAGE OF NET SALES Net sales 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% Cost of sales (excluding store impairment) 70.4% 67.2% 81.0% 68.0% Store impairment — — 1.0% — Gross profit 29.6% 32.8% 18.0% 32.0% Selling, general and administrative expenses 21.0% 24.7% 27.3% 25.5% Income (loss) from operations 8.6% 8.1% -9.3% 6.5% Other (loss) income, net — 0.4% — 0.3% Income (loss) before income taxes 8.6% 8.5% -9.3% 6.8% Income tax expense (benefit) 4.3% 2.2% -1.8% 1.7% Net income (loss) 4.3% 6.3% -7.5% 5.1%





URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(amounts in thousands, except share data)

(unaudited) July 31, January 31, July 31, 2020 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 662,860 $ 221,839 $ 162,018 Marketable securities 501 211,453 171,398 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $4,123, $880 and $939, respectively 60,441 88,288 95,131 Inventory 351,771 409,534 440,087 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 195,393 122,282 131,763 Total current assets 1,270,966 1,053,396 1,000,397 Property and equipment, net 889,126 890,032 867,434 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,134,678 1,170,531 1,085,543 Marketable securities 9,216 97,096 78,857 Deferred income taxes and other assets 121,292 104,578 105,814 Total Assets $ 3,425,278 $ 3,315,633 $ 3,138,045 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 207,261 $ 167,871 $ 181,955 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 270,326 221,593 209,072 Accrued expenses, accrued compensation and other current liabilities 293,629 249,306 235,106 Total current liabilities 771,216 638,770 626,133 Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,102,250 1,137,495 1,090,623 Long-term debt 120,000 — — Deferred rent and other liabilities 81,219 84,013 59,885 Total Liabilities 2,074,685 1,860,278 1,776,641 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred shares; $.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued — — — Common shares; $.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 97,779,586, 97,976,815 and 97,965,012 issued and outstanding, respectively 10 10 10 Additional paid-in-capital 9,956 9,477 — Retained earnings 1,369,830 1,473,872 1,398,681 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (29,203 ) (28,004 ) (37,287 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 1,350,593 1,455,355 1,361,404 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 3,425,278 $ 3,315,633 $ 3,138,045





URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(amounts in thousands)

(unaudited) Six Months Ended July 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (104,042 ) $ 92,905 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 53,388 55,395 Non-cash lease expense 97,655 94,173 (Benefit) provision for deferred income taxes (17,074 ) 1,107 Share-based compensation expense 11,257 11,461 Store impairment 14,528 — Loss on disposition of property and equipment, net 679 593 Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables 27,912 (15,032 ) Inventory 58,002 (71,899 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (62,170 ) (23,121 ) Payables, accrued expenses and other liabilities 94,196 16,009 Operating lease liabilities (59,115 ) (100,338 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 115,216 61,253 Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid for property and equipment (72,103 ) (116,465 ) Cash paid for marketable securities (92,949 ) (235,094 ) Sales and maturities of marketable securities 383,056 320,411 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 218,004 (31,148 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings under long-term debt 220,000 — Repayments of long-term debt (100,000 ) — Proceeds from the exercise of stock options — 974 Share repurchases related to share repurchase program (7,036 ) (217,421 ) Share repurchases related to taxes for share-based awards (3,742 ) (5,429 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 109,222 (221,876 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,421 ) (4,471 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 441,021 (196,242 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 221,839 358,260 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 662,860 $ 162,018



