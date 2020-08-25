NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of August 14, 2020, short interest in 2,463 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 7,892,967,928 shares compared with 7,932,329,822 shares in 2,455 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of July 31, 2020. The mid-August short interest represents 3.04 days compared with 2.75 days for the prior reporting period.



Short interest in 1,078 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 1,217,698,749 shares at the end of the settlement date of August 14, 2020 compared with 1,235,640,598 shares in 1,062 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.0 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period’s figure was also 1.0.

In summary, short interest in all 3,541 Nasdaq® securities totaled 9,110,666,677 shares at the August 14, 2020 settlement date, compared with 3,517 issues and 9,167,970,420 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 2.19 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 2.09 for the prior reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit

http://www.nasdaq.com/quotes/short-interest.aspx

or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp .

