New York, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biodiesel Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817591/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Vegetable Oil, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$45 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Animal Fat segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.3% CAGR



The Biodiesel market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 5.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.



Other Sources Segment to Record 5.2% CAGR



In the global Other Sources segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 500-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Albemarle Corporation

British Plastics Federation

Buckman Laboratories International, Inc.

BWA Water Additives

Champion Technology Services, Inc.

Chevron Oronite Company LLC

Dow Inc.

Ecolab, Inc.

Kemira Oyj

Lanxess AG

MilliporeSigma

Neste Oyj

Nouryon

RB Fuels

Renewable Energy Group, Inc.

Suez SA

TUBI THOR SPA







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817591/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Biodiesel Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2028



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Biodiesel Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Biodiesel Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Biodiesel Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Vegetable Oil (Source) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Vegetable Oil (Source) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Vegetable Oil (Source) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Animal Fat (Source) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Animal Fat (Source) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Animal Fat (Source) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Other Sources (Source) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Other Sources (Source) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Other Sources (Source) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Automotive (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Automotive (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Automotive (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Aviation (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Aviation (Application) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Aviation (Application) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Industrial (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Industrial (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Industrial (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Marine (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Marine (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Marine (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Biodiesel Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Biodiesel Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Source: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Biodiesel Market in the United States by Source:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 30: United States Biodiesel Market Share Breakdown by

Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States Biodiesel Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Biodiesel Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: Biodiesel Market Share Breakdown in the United States

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Biodiesel Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Source: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Canadian Biodiesel Historic Market Review by Source

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 36: Biodiesel Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 37: Canadian Biodiesel Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Biodiesel Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019



Table 39: Canadian Biodiesel Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Biodiesel: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Source for the Period

2020-2027



Table 41: Biodiesel Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Source for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Japanese Biodiesel Market Share Analysis by Source:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Biodiesel

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Japanese Biodiesel Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Biodiesel Market Share Shift in Japan by Application:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Biodiesel Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Source for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Biodiesel Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Source: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Biodiesel Market by Source: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 49: Chinese Demand for Biodiesel in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Biodiesel Market Review in China in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Biodiesel Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Biodiesel Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 52: European Biodiesel Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Biodiesel Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: European Biodiesel Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Biodiesel Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Source: 2020-2027



Table 56: Biodiesel Market in Europe in US$ Million by Source:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Biodiesel Market Share Breakdown by Source:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Biodiesel Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 59: Biodiesel Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic

Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Biodiesel Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: Biodiesel Market in France by Source: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: French Biodiesel Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Source: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Biodiesel Market Share Analysis by Source:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Biodiesel Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 65: French Biodiesel Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Biodiesel Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Biodiesel Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the Period

2020-2027



Table 68: German Biodiesel Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Source: 2012-2019



Table 69: German Biodiesel Market Share Breakdown by Source:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Biodiesel Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 71: German Biodiesel Market in Retrospect in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Biodiesel Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italian Biodiesel Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Source for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Biodiesel Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Source: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Biodiesel Market by Source: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Italian Demand for Biodiesel in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Biodiesel Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Biodiesel Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Biodiesel: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Source for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Biodiesel Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the Period

2012-2019



Table 81: United Kingdom Biodiesel Market Share Analysis by

Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Biodiesel in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: United Kingdom Biodiesel Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Biodiesel Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Biodiesel Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Source: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Spanish Biodiesel Historic Market Review by Source in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 87: Biodiesel Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Source for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: Spanish Biodiesel Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Biodiesel Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019



Table 90: Spanish Biodiesel Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Biodiesel Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Source: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Biodiesel Market in Russia by Source: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 93: Russian Biodiesel Market Share Breakdown by Source:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Russian Biodiesel Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Biodiesel Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Biodiesel Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Biodiesel Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2020-2027



Table 98: Biodiesel Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by

Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Biodiesel Market Share Breakdown by

Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Biodiesel Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 101: Biodiesel Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Biodiesel Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Biodiesel Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 104: Biodiesel Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Biodiesel Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Biodiesel Market in Asia-Pacific by Source:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Biodiesel Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Source: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Biodiesel Market Share Analysis by

Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Biodiesel Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Biodiesel Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Biodiesel Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Biodiesel Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the Period

2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Biodiesel Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Source: 2012-2019



Table 114: Australian Biodiesel Market Share Breakdown by

Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Biodiesel Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Biodiesel Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 117: Biodiesel Market Share Distribution in Australia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 118: Indian Biodiesel Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Source: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Indian Biodiesel Historic Market Review by Source in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 120: Biodiesel Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 121: Indian Biodiesel Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Biodiesel Market in India: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019



Table 123: Indian Biodiesel Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Biodiesel Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Biodiesel Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Source: 2012-2019



Table 126: Biodiesel Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Biodiesel Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Biodiesel Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 129: Biodiesel Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Biodiesel: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Source for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: Biodiesel Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the Period

2012-2019



Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Biodiesel Market Share Analysis

by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Biodiesel in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Biodiesel Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 135: Biodiesel Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Biodiesel Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 137: Biodiesel Market in Latin America in US$ Million by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Biodiesel Market Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Biodiesel Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Source for the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: Biodiesel Historic Market Analysis in Latin America

in US$ Million by Source: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Biodiesel Market by Source:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Demand for Biodiesel in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 143: Biodiesel Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Biodiesel Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Biodiesel Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Source: 2020-2027



Table 146: Biodiesel Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Biodiesel Market Share Breakdown by

Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Argentinean Biodiesel Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 149: Biodiesel Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Biodiesel Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 151: Biodiesel Market in Brazil by Source: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Biodiesel Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Source: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Biodiesel Market Share Analysis by Source:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Biodiesel Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in

US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Biodiesel Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Biodiesel Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 157: Biodiesel Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the Period

2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Biodiesel Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Source: 2012-2019



Table 159: Mexican Biodiesel Market Share Breakdown by Source:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Biodiesel Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Biodiesel Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 162: Biodiesel Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Biodiesel Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Source: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Biodiesel Market in Rest of Latin America by Source:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 165: Rest of Latin America Biodiesel Market Share

Breakdown by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Rest of Latin America Biodiesel Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Biodiesel Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 168: Biodiesel Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Biodiesel Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 170: Biodiesel Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Biodiesel Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Biodiesel Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: The Middle East Biodiesel Historic Market by Source

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: Biodiesel Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Biodiesel Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Biodiesel Market in the Middle East: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East Biodiesel Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Market for Biodiesel: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Source for the Period

2020-2027



Table 179: Biodiesel Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Source for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Iranian Biodiesel Market Share Analysis by Source:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Biodiesel

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Iranian Biodiesel Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 183: Biodiesel Market Share Shift in Iran by Application:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Biodiesel Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Source: 2020-2027



Table 185: Biodiesel Market in Israel in US$ Million by Source:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Biodiesel Market Share Breakdown by Source:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Israeli Biodiesel Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 188: Biodiesel Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Biodiesel Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Biodiesel Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Source for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: Biodiesel Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by Source: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Biodiesel Market by Source: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Biodiesel in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 194: Biodiesel Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Biodiesel Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Biodiesel Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Source for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Biodiesel Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Source: 2012-2019



Table 198: Biodiesel Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Biodiesel Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Biodiesel Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 201: Biodiesel Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Biodiesel Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Source for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Biodiesel Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Source: 2012-2019



Table 204: Rest of Middle East Biodiesel Market Share Breakdown

by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Biodiesel Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Biodiesel Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 207: Biodiesel Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 208: African Biodiesel Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Source: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Biodiesel Market in Africa by Source: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 210: African Biodiesel Market Share Breakdown by Source:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: African Biodiesel Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Biodiesel Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 213: Biodiesel Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 257

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817591/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001