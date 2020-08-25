VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexTech AR Solutions (NexTech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), an emerging leader in augmented reality (AR) for eCommerce, AR learning applications, and AR-enhanced video conferencing and virtual events, reported record results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2020. All figures are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) unless otherwise indicated.
Q2 2020 highlights:
Evan Gappelberg, CEO of NexTech comments, “We are extremely pleased to report that our record second quarter 2020 results are continuing into Q3 and are showing strong momentum across our business segments. These results were driven by new customer additions, expansion of product lines and increases in conversions from our e-commerce channels. He continues “We are uniquely positioned with our augmented reality, e-commerce and InfernoAR video conferencing and virtual events business units to thrive in this new economy being led by a digital transformation across technology. There has never been more business opportunity in our lifetime for augmented reality, virtual learning, virtual conferences, or virtual events, and e-commerce and we see strong business trends continuing in Q3 and beyond.”
Kashif Malik, CFO of NexTech comments, “Q2 has been an amazing quarter and I am thrilled to see the team firing on all cylinders by delivering on sales. With the successful integration of our Jolokia acquisition in Q2 we are now positioned for a rapid acceleration in our business as we continue to land more deals and look for additive acquisitions that further expand and grow our business.”
NexTech AR Solutions Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)
|June 30, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|$
|$
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash
|6,282,197
|2,849,344
|Receivables (Note 4)
|264,104
|403,651
|Prepaid expenses and deposits
|195,990
|200,650
|Inventory
|1,681,465
|1,353,584
|Total current assets
|8,423,756
|4,807,229
|Non-current assets
|Equipment (Note 5)
|242,303
|146,555
|Intangible assets (Note 6)
|2,250,734
|1,420,552
|Goodwill (Note 6)
|3,997,440
|2,262,527
|Total non-current assets
|6,490,477
|3,829,634
|TOTAL ASSETS
|14,914,233
|8,636,863
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|LIABILITIES
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 7)
|1,748,473
|1,243,528
|Other payables (Note 8)
|-
|230,174
|Contingent consideration (Note 3)
|1,067,181
|-
|Total current liabilities
|2,815,654
|1,473,702
|Long-term liabilities
|Deferred income tax liability
|48,478
|96,956
|Total Long-term liabilities
|48,478
|96,956
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|2,864,132
|1,570,658
|EQUITY
|Share capital (Note 10)
|23,562,376
|15,210,041
|Convertible debentures (Note 9)
|-
|1,025,595
|Reserves (Note 10)
|2,565,234
|1,407,330
|Deficit
|(14,077,509
|)
|(10,576,761
|)
|TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|12,050,101
|7,066,205
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|14,914,233
|8,636,863
NexTech AR Solutions Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Loss
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)
|For the three months ended June 30,
|For the six months ended June 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|$
|$
|$
|$
|Revenue
|3,529,029
|905,915
|6,021,014
|1,807,025
|Cost of sales
|(1,359,294
|)
|(534,094
|)
|(2,503,430
|)
|(1,068,187
|)
|Gross profit
|2,169,735
|371,821
|3,517,584
|738,838
|Operating expenses
|Sales and marketing
|1,547,995
|558,743
|3,047,310
|1,255,695
|General and administrative
|1,927,105
|462,116
|2,690,187
|844,170
|Research and development
|563,671
|164,867
|937,002
|748,776
|Amortization (Note 6)
|132,458
|31,476
|220,711
|62,951
|Depreciation (Note 5)
|17,434
|8,249
|27,283
|24,342
|Foreign exchange loss (gain)
|6,283
|70,334
|7,977
|27,352
|Total operating expenses
|4,194,946
|1,295,785
|6,930,470
|2,963,287
|Operating loss
|(2,025,211
|)
|(923,964
|)
|(3,412,886
|)
|(2,224,449
|)
|Loss before income taxes
|(2,025,211
|)
|(923,964
|)
|(3,412,886
|)
|(2,224,449
|)
|Deferred income tax recovery
|24,239
|-
|48,478
|-
|Net loss
|(2,000,972
|)
|(923,964
|)
|(3,364,408
|)
|(2,224,449
|)
|Other comprehensive income (loss)
|Exchange differences on translating foreign operations
|(308,552
|)
|-
|179,764
|-
|Total comprehensive loss
|(2,309,524
|)
|(923,964
|)
|(3,184,644
|)
|(2,224,449
|)
|Loss per common share
|Basic and diluted loss per common share
|(0.04
|)
|(0.02
|)
|(0.05
|)
|(0.04
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
|65,713,035
|53,790,361
|63,147,313
|52,356,663
NexTech AR Solutions Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes In Shareholders' Equity
For the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)
|Number of shares
|Share capital
|Equity portion of convertible debenture
|Reserves
|Deficit
|Total
|$
|$
|$
|$
|$
|Balance, December 31, 2018
|43,687,872
|6,365,393
|-
|423,463
|(2,345,482
|)
|4,443,374
|Partial escrow cancellation
|(400,000
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Acquisition of AR Ecommerce LLC
|2,000,000
|1,620,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,620,000
|Shares released from escrow for services
|-
|60,000
|-
|-
|-
|60,000
|Shares issued for exercise of warrants
|8,461,500
|2,605,750
|-
|-
|-
|2,605,750
|Shares issued for acquisition payable
|100,000
|66,630
|-
|-
|-
|66,630
|Private placement
|566,000
|339,600
|-
|-
|-
|339,600
|Stock-based compensation
|-
|-
|-
|523,702
|-
|523,702
|Net loss
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(2,224,449
|)
|(2,224,449
|)
|Balance, June 30, 2019
|54,415,372
|11,057,373
|-
|947,165
|(4,569,931
|)
|7,434,607
|Balance, December 31, 2019
|60,509,250
|15,210,041
|1,025,595
|1,407,330
|(10,576,761
|)
|7,066,205
|Convertible debentures
|1,910,163
|1,161,935
|(1,025,595
|)
|-
|(136,340
|)
|-
|Shares issued for exercise of warrants
|2,057,504
|1,734,861
|-
|-
|-
|1,734,861
|Shares issued for exercise of options
|1,195,666
|381,600
|-
|-
|-
|381,600
|Shares issued for purchase of Jolokia
|1,000,000
|1,491,889
|-
|-
|-
|1,491,889
|Shares issued to settle related party liability
|47,799
|38,239
|-
|-
|-
|38,239
|Share-based payment
|810,006
|648,005
|-
|864,899
|-
|1,512,904
|Private placement
|1,528,036
|3,208,876
|-
|-
|-
|3,208,876
|Share issuance costs
|-
|(313,070
|)
|-
|113,241
|-
|(199,829
|)
|Net loss
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(3,364,408
|)
|(3,364,408
|)
|Translation of foreign operations
|-
|-
|-
|179,764
|-
|179,764
|Balance as at June 30, 2020
|69,058,424
|23,562,376
|-
|2,565,234
|(14,077,509
|)
|12,050,101
NexTech AR Solutions Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)
|For the three months ended June 30,
|For the six months ended June 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net loss
|(2,000,972
|)
|(923,964
|)
|(3,364,408
|)
|(2,224,449
|)
|Items not affecting cash:
|Amortization of intangible assets
|132,458
|31,476
|220,711
|62,951
|Deferred income tax recovery
|(24,239
|)
|-
|(48,478
|)
|-
|Depreciation of property and equipment
|17,434
|8,249
|27,283
|24,342
|Shares issued to settle related party liability
|-
|-
|38,239
|Share-based payments
|861,958
|161,851
|1,512,904
|523,702
|Shares released from escrow for services
|-
|-
|-
|60,000
|Option and warrant exercised shares outstanding
|(183,737
|)
|-
|(183,737
|)
|-
|Changes in non-cash working capital items
|Receivables
|356,792
|(262,168
|)
|139,547
|(475,643
|)
|Prepaid expenses and deposits
|23,735
|(237,958
|)
|4,660
|(647,845
|)
|Inventory
|(83,071
|)
|(399,609
|)
|(327,881
|)
|(667,458
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|673,907
|(709,979
|)
|480,787
|(879,459
|)
|Other payables
|(97,771
|)
|-
|(230,174
|)
|-
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(323,506
|)
|(2,332,103
|)
|(1,730,547
|)
|(4,223,858
|)
|INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Cash acquired in a business combination
|-
|-
|-
|128,670
|Cash paid for acquisition of HootView
|-
|-
|-
|(85,664
|)
|Purchase of equipment
|-
|-
|-
|(12,125
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|-
|-
|-
|30,881
|FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Proceeds from exercise of options and warrants
|1,404,022
|-
|2,116,461
|2,605,750
|Net proceeds from private placement
|3,009,047
|339,600
|3,009,047
|339,600
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|4,413,069
|339,600
|5,125,508
|2,945,350
|Foreign exchange
|(117,022
|)
|(266,280
|)
|37,892
|(170,541
|)
|Net change in cash
|3,972,541
|(2,258,782
|)
|3,432,853
|(1,418,168
|)
|Cash, beginning
|2,309,656
|2,487,471
|2,849,344
|1,646,858
|Cash, ending
|6,282,197
|228,689
|6,282,197
|228,689
(Above excerpts from the condensed consolidated interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the financial statement notes).
Non-IFRS Measures
This News Release makes reference to certain non-IFRS measures such as “Total Bookings” and “Backlog”. These non-IFRS measures are not recognized, defined or standardized measures under IFRS. Our definition of Total Bookings and Backlog will likely differ from that used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited.
Total Bookings and Backlog should not be considered a substitute for or in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. These non-IFRS measures should be read in conjunction with our condensed consolidated interim financial statements and the related notes thereto as at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. Readers should not place undue reliance on non-IFRS measures and should instead view them in conjunction with the most comparable IFRS financial measures. See the reconciliations to these IFRS measures below:
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Total Bookings
|$
|3,680,111
|$
|905,915
|$
|6,239,291
|$
|1,807,025
|Total Revenue
|3,529,029
|905,915
|6,021,014
|1,807,025
|Adjustment for bookings
|151,082
|-
|218,277
|-
|Adjustment for backlog
|(51,000
|)
|-
|(118,195
|)
|-
|Backlog
|$
|100,082
|$
|-
|$
|100,082
|$
|-
About NexTech AR
NexTech is one of the leaders in the rapidly growing Augmented Reality market estimated to grow from USD $10.7B in 2019 and projected to reach USD $72.7B by 2024 according to Markets & Markets Research; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 46.6% from 2019 to 2024.
The company is pursuing four verticals:
InfernoAR: An advanced Augmented Reality and Video Learning Experience Platform for Events, is a SaaS video platform that integrates Interactive Video, Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Reality in one secure platform to allow enterprises the ability to create the world’s most engaging virtual event management and learning experiences. Automated closed captions and translations to over 64 languages. According to Grandview Research the global virtual events market in 2020 is $90B and expected to reach more than $400B by 2027, growing at a 23% CAGR. With NexTech’s InfernoAR platform having augmented reality, AI, end-to-end encryption and built in language translation for 64 languages, the company is well positioned to rapidly take market share as the growth accelerates globally.
ARitize™ For eCommerce: The company launched its SaaS platform for webAR in eCommerce early in 2019. NexTech has a ‘full funnel’ end-to-end eCommerce solution for the AR industry including its Aritize360 app for 3D product capture, 3D/AR ads, its Aritize white label app, its ‘Try it On’ technology for online apparel, 3D and 360-degree product views, and ‘one click buy’.
ARitize™ 3D/AR Advertising Platform: Launched in Q1 2020 the ad platform will be the industry's first end-to-end solution whereby the company will leverage its 3D asset creation into 3D/AR ads. In 2019, according to IDC, global advertising spend will be about $725 billion.
ARitize™ Hollywood Studios: The studio is in development producing immersive content using 360 video, and augmented reality as the primary display platform.
On behalf of the Board of NexTech AR Solutions Corp.
“Evan Gappelberg”
CEO and Director
Certain information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, “will be”, “looking forward” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the Company increasing investors awareness are based on the Company’s estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of NexTech to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including capital expenditures and other costs. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. NexTech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.
