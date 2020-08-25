VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexTech AR Solutions (NexTech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), an emerging leader in augmented reality (AR) for eCommerce, AR learning applications, and AR-enhanced video conferencing and virtual events, reported record results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2020. All figures are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) unless otherwise indicated.



Q2 2020 highlights:

Revenue grows 290% to $3.5 million

Gross Profit grows 484% to $2.1 million with a 61% margin

Working Capital of $5.6 million

Total Bookings $3.7 million

Evan Gappelberg, CEO of NexTech comments, “We are extremely pleased to report that our record second quarter 2020 results are continuing into Q3 and are showing strong momentum across our business segments. These results were driven by new customer additions, expansion of product lines and increases in conversions from our e-commerce channels. He continues “We are uniquely positioned with our augmented reality, e-commerce and InfernoAR video conferencing and virtual events business units to thrive in this new economy being led by a digital transformation across technology. There has never been more business opportunity in our lifetime for augmented reality, virtual learning, virtual conferences, or virtual events, and e-commerce and we see strong business trends continuing in Q3 and beyond.”

Kashif Malik, CFO of NexTech comments, “Q2 has been an amazing quarter and I am thrilled to see the team firing on all cylinders by delivering on sales. With the successful integration of our Jolokia acquisition in Q2 we are now positioned for a rapid acceleration in our business as we continue to land more deals and look for additive acquisitions that further expand and grow our business.”





NexTech AR Solutions Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)



June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 $ $ ASSETS Current assets Cash 6,282,197 2,849,344 Receivables (Note 4) 264,104 403,651 Prepaid expenses and deposits 195,990 200,650 Inventory 1,681,465 1,353,584 Total current assets 8,423,756 4,807,229 Non-current assets Equipment (Note 5) 242,303 146,555 Intangible assets (Note 6) 2,250,734 1,420,552 Goodwill (Note 6) 3,997,440 2,262,527 Total non-current assets 6,490,477 3,829,634 TOTAL ASSETS 14,914,233 8,636,863 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 7) 1,748,473 1,243,528 Other payables (Note 8) - 230,174 Contingent consideration (Note 3) 1,067,181 - Total current liabilities 2,815,654 1,473,702 Long-term liabilities Deferred income tax liability 48,478 96,956 Total Long-term liabilities 48,478 96,956 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,864,132 1,570,658 EQUITY Share capital (Note 10) 23,562,376 15,210,041 Convertible debentures (Note 9) - 1,025,595 Reserves (Note 10) 2,565,234 1,407,330 Deficit (14,077,509 ) (10,576,761 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 12,050,101 7,066,205 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 14,914,233 8,636,863





NexTech AR Solutions Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Loss

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)



For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 $ $ $ $ Revenue 3,529,029 905,915 6,021,014 1,807,025 Cost of sales (1,359,294 ) (534,094 ) (2,503,430 ) (1,068,187 ) Gross profit 2,169,735 371,821 3,517,584 738,838 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 1,547,995 558,743 3,047,310 1,255,695 General and administrative 1,927,105 462,116 2,690,187 844,170 Research and development 563,671 164,867 937,002 748,776 Amortization (Note 6) 132,458 31,476 220,711 62,951 Depreciation (Note 5) 17,434 8,249 27,283 24,342 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 6,283 70,334 7,977 27,352 Total operating expenses 4,194,946 1,295,785 6,930,470 2,963,287 Operating loss (2,025,211 ) (923,964 ) (3,412,886 ) (2,224,449 ) Loss before income taxes (2,025,211 ) (923,964 ) (3,412,886 ) (2,224,449 ) Deferred income tax recovery 24,239 - 48,478 - Net loss (2,000,972 ) (923,964 ) (3,364,408 ) (2,224,449 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) Exchange differences on translating foreign operations (308,552 ) - 179,764 - Total comprehensive loss (2,309,524 ) (923,964 ) (3,184,644 ) (2,224,449 ) Loss per common share Basic and diluted loss per common share (0.04 ) (0.02 ) (0.05 ) (0.04 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 65,713,035 53,790,361 63,147,313 52,356,663





NexTech AR Solutions Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes In Shareholders' Equity

For the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)



Number of shares Share capital Equity portion of convertible debenture Reserves Deficit Total $ $ $ $ $ Balance, December 31, 2018 43,687,872 6,365,393 - 423,463 (2,345,482 ) 4,443,374 Partial escrow cancellation (400,000 ) - - - - - Acquisition of AR Ecommerce LLC 2,000,000 1,620,000 - - - 1,620,000 Shares released from escrow for services - 60,000 - - - 60,000 Shares issued for exercise of warrants 8,461,500 2,605,750 - - - 2,605,750 Shares issued for acquisition payable 100,000 66,630 - - - 66,630 Private placement 566,000 339,600 - - - 339,600 Stock-based compensation - - - 523,702 - 523,702 Net loss - - - - (2,224,449 ) (2,224,449 ) Balance, June 30, 2019 54,415,372 11,057,373 - 947,165 (4,569,931 ) 7,434,607 Balance, December 31, 2019 60,509,250 15,210,041 1,025,595 1,407,330 (10,576,761 ) 7,066,205 Convertible debentures 1,910,163 1,161,935 (1,025,595 ) - (136,340 ) - Shares issued for exercise of warrants 2,057,504 1,734,861 - - - 1,734,861 Shares issued for exercise of options 1,195,666 381,600 - - - 381,600 Shares issued for purchase of Jolokia 1,000,000 1,491,889 - - - 1,491,889 Shares issued to settle related party liability 47,799 38,239 - - - 38,239 Share-based payment 810,006 648,005 - 864,899 - 1,512,904 Private placement 1,528,036 3,208,876 - - - 3,208,876 Share issuance costs - (313,070 ) - 113,241 - (199,829 ) Net loss - - - - (3,364,408 ) (3,364,408 ) Translation of foreign operations - - - 179,764 - 179,764 Balance as at June 30, 2020 69,058,424 23,562,376 - 2,565,234 (14,077,509 ) 12,050,101





NexTech AR Solutions Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)

For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss (2,000,972 ) (923,964 ) (3,364,408 ) (2,224,449 ) Items not affecting cash: Amortization of intangible assets 132,458 31,476 220,711 62,951 Deferred income tax recovery (24,239 ) - (48,478 ) - Depreciation of property and equipment 17,434 8,249 27,283 24,342 Shares issued to settle related party liability - - 38,239 Share-based payments 861,958 161,851 1,512,904 523,702 Shares released from escrow for services - - - 60,000 Option and warrant exercised shares outstanding (183,737 ) - (183,737 ) - Changes in non-cash working capital items Receivables 356,792 (262,168 ) 139,547 (475,643 ) Prepaid expenses and deposits 23,735 (237,958 ) 4,660 (647,845 ) Inventory (83,071 ) (399,609 ) (327,881 ) (667,458 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 673,907 (709,979 ) 480,787 (879,459 ) Other payables (97,771 ) - (230,174 ) - Net cash used in operating activities (323,506 ) (2,332,103 ) (1,730,547 ) (4,223,858 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Cash acquired in a business combination - - - 128,670 Cash paid for acquisition of HootView - - - (85,664 ) Purchase of equipment - - - (12,125 ) Net cash used in investing activities - - - 30,881 FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from exercise of options and warrants 1,404,022 - 2,116,461 2,605,750 Net proceeds from private placement 3,009,047 339,600 3,009,047 339,600 Net cash provided by financing activities 4,413,069 339,600 5,125,508 2,945,350 Foreign exchange (117,022 ) (266,280 ) 37,892 (170,541 ) Net change in cash 3,972,541 (2,258,782 ) 3,432,853 (1,418,168 ) Cash, beginning 2,309,656 2,487,471 2,849,344 1,646,858 Cash, ending 6,282,197 228,689 6,282,197 228,689

(Above excerpts from the condensed consolidated interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the financial statement notes).







Non-IFRS Measures

This News Release makes reference to certain non-IFRS measures such as “Total Bookings” and “Backlog”. These non-IFRS measures are not recognized, defined or standardized measures under IFRS. Our definition of Total Bookings and Backlog will likely differ from that used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited.

Total Bookings and Backlog should not be considered a substitute for or in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. These non-IFRS measures should be read in conjunction with our condensed consolidated interim financial statements and the related notes thereto as at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. Readers should not place undue reliance on non-IFRS measures and should instead view them in conjunction with the most comparable IFRS financial measures. See the reconciliations to these IFRS measures below:

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2020

2019 2020

2019

Total Bookings $ 3,680,111 $ 905,915 $ 6,239,291 $ 1,807,025 Total Revenue 3,529,029 905,915 6,021,014 1,807,025 Adjustment for bookings 151,082 - 218,277 - Adjustment for backlog (51,000 ) - (118,195 ) - Backlog $ 100,082 $ - $ 100,082 $ -





About NexTech AR

NexTech is one of the leaders in the rapidly growing Augmented Reality market estimated to grow from USD $10.7B in 2019 and projected to reach USD $72.7B by 2024 according to Markets & Markets Research; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 46.6% from 2019 to 2024 .

The company is pursuing four verticals:

InfernoAR: An advanced Augmented Reality and Video Learning Experience Platform for Events, is a SaaS video platform that integrates Interactive Video, Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Reality in one secure platform to allow enterprises the ability to create the world’s most engaging virtual event management and learning experiences. Automated closed captions and translations to over 64 languages. According to Grandview Research the global virtual events market in 2020 is $90B and expected to reach more than $400B by 2027, growing at a 23% CAGR . With NexTech’s InfernoAR platform having augmented reality, AI, end-to-end encryption and built in language translation for 64 languages, the company is well positioned to rapidly take market share as the growth accelerates globally.

ARitize™ For eCommerce: The company launched its SaaS platform for webAR in eCommerce early in 2019. NexTech has a ‘full funnel’ end-to-end eCommerce solution for the AR industry including its Aritize360 app for 3D product capture, 3D/AR ads, its Aritize white label app, its ‘Try it On’ technology for online apparel, 3D and 360-degree product views, and ‘one click buy’.

ARitize™ 3D/AR Advertising Platform: Launched in Q1 2020 the ad platform will be the industry's first end-to-end solution whereby the company will leverage its 3D asset creation into 3D/AR ads. In 2019, according to IDC, global advertising spend will be about $725 billion.

ARitize™ Hollywood Studios : The studio is in development producing immersive content using 360 video, and augmented reality as the primary display platform.

