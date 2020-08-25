New York, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fog Computing Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04706408/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on fog computing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the exponential growth of IoT and the rising demand for decentralized computing to reduce latency in decision making.

The fog computing market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The fog computing market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Utilities

• Transportation

• Industrial

• Healthcare

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the optimizing network traffic for sustainable energy usage as one of the prime reasons driving the fog computing market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our fog computing market covers the following areas:

• Fog computing market sizing

• Fog computing market forecast

• Fog computing market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04706408/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001