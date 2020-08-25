New York, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817588/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Jam, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.1% CAGR and reach US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Jelly segment is readjusted to a revised 1.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.4% CAGR
The Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.2% and 1.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.6% CAGR.
Preserves Segment to Record 1.1% CAGR
In the global Preserves segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 0.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$885.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$939.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 1.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 310-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817588/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Jam (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Jam (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Jam (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Jelly (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Jelly (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Jelly (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country
in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Preserves (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Preserves (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Preserves (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Market in the
United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 15: United States Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Canadian Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Historic
Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 18: Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Market for Fruit Jams, Jellies and
Preserves: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 21: Japanese Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 23: Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 24: Chinese Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: European Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 27: European Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: European Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 29: Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Market in Europe in
US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 30: European Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 31: Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Market in France by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 32: French Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 33: French Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 34: Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: German Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 36: German Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 38: Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 39: Italian Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Fruit Jams, Jellies and
Preserves: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: United Kingdom Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 43: Spanish Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Spanish Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Historic
Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 45: Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
RUSSIA
Table 46: Russian Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Market in Russia by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 48: Russian Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type:
2020-2027
Table 50: Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: Rest of Europe Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 53: Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Market in
Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 58: Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Australian Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: Australian Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 61: Indian Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Indian Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Historic
Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 63: Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: South Korean Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Fruit Jams, Jellies
and Preserves: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Fruit Jams, Jellies and
Preserves Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin American Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 71: Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Market in Latin
America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: Latin American Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 73: Latin American Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 74: Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: Latin American Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves
Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentinean Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 77: Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Market in Argentina
in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 78: Argentinean Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 79: Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Market in Brazil by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 80: Brazilian Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 81: Brazilian Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 82: Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Mexican Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 84: Mexican Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Fruit Jams, Jellies and
Preserves Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Market in Rest of
Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 87: Rest of Latin America Fruit Jams, Jellies and
Preserves Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: The Middle East Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 89: Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Market in the
Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 90: The Middle East Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 91: The Middle East Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 92: The Middle East Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves
Historic Market by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 93: Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Market in the
Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for
2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 94: Iranian Market for Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 95: Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 96: Iranian Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 97: Israeli Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 98: Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Market in Israel in
US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Israeli Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabian Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 101: Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 102: Saudi Arabian Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves
Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: United Arab Emirates Fruit Jams, Jellies and
Preserves Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type:
2012-2019
Table 105: Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Rest of Middle East Fruit Jams, Jellies and
Preserves Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type:
2012-2019
Table 108: Rest of Middle East Fruit Jams, Jellies and
Preserves Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 109: African Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Market in Africa
by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 111: African Fruit Jams, Jellies and Preserves Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 169
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817588/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: