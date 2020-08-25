All animals should be safely secured in a vehicle while driving. Utilizing a secured pet carrier or kennel is a way to travel safely with pets.

All animals should be safely secured in a vehicle while driving. Utilizing a secured pet carrier or kennel is a way to travel safely with pets.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Join Nissan in celebration of National Dog Day on Aug. 26 with a pledge to help keep your pets safe when traveling by car.



In a recent study ¹, Nissan found that due to COVID-19, 71 percent of consumers are more comfortable traveling by car than airplane this summer. The pandemic has also seen a rise in pet adoptions. According to Rover.com , more than 60 percent of recent adoptions are by those with little or no previous pet experience. Among the list of firsts for new owners is how to travel safely in the car with their animal.

Out of convenience, many owners may allow their dogs to sit in the back seat or place them in the cargo area of their vehicle unrestrained. The American Automobile Association recently reported that 84 percent of Americans have driven with their pet in the car, yet only 16 percent use any form of restraint. In the same study, one in six admitted to driving with a dog on their lap.

“Often drivers may hit the road and just have their pet jump in the back seat for the ride. For a small investment and an extra minute or two, you can take steps to help ensure your pet is secured in the car,” said Brandon Sanders, product safety expert, Nissan North America. “An unrestrained pet can be a distraction and also poses a greater risk of injury to human occupants.”

Tips to properly secure a pet in your car:

Buckle up: One recommended way to secure a pet is to use a chest-style harness in the rear seating position. Run a seat belt through a loop on the back of the pet harness, or under the back or the harness itself. Always consult the pet harness information manual for instruction on proper vehicle use. This is an excellent solution to ensure that medium- to large-size dogs stay seated during a trip.

Use a tether: Another option is using a pet restraint tether, often referred to as a pet seat belt. This type of restraint offers an inexpensive and quick solution for securing pets. As the name implies, this restraint clips to the pet’s collar or harness and is often affixed to your vehicle by either clipping into the seatbelt buckle or child-seat anchor to help keep your dog from moving around the vehicle.

Crates and carriers: Utilizing a secured pet carrier or kennel is another way to travel safely with pets. Smaller dogs can be housed in portable-style carrier that can be secured in the vehicle’s second row using seat belts or pillows to help limit movement. Smaller carriers can also be placed on the floor behind one of the front seats. Medium and large-sized pets should be placed in a sturdier kennel secured to the vehicle cargo area in SUVs or trucks. In either instance, the kennel should be fastened to the vehicle as securely as possible.

Set boundaries: Cargo area dividers can be used to help keep pets behind the last row of an SUV. These are a great way to keep large dogs out of the occupant space when traveling. It’s best to still secure the pet in the cargo area.

Remember that a vehicle can also offer built-in convenience for pet travel. The all-new 2021 Nissan Rogue has many features making it an excellent vehicle choice for pet owners.

Near 90-degree rear-door openings that make loading and unloading bulky cargo, like a kennel, easier than ever.

An updated Divide-N-Hide rear storage system offers options to securely store pet leashes, bowls, grooming tools, food and more.

Rear Door Alert (RDA) ² can provide drivers with an audio and visual reminder to check the back seat when exiting the vehicle. Interior car temperatures can rapidly increase to dangerous levels in certain climates.

Available Tri-Zone Climate Control gives pet owners the flexibility to set rear seat temperatures to a comfortable level for pets, separate from the front driver and passenger temperature control.

Available pull-up sunshades on both rear doors can be used to remove unwanted direct sunlight on pets secured in the rear seats.

Available Nissan Concierge gives drivers access to a human assistant to help with tasks like finding pet-friendly restaurants, dog parks and more.

A deep pocket behind the right wheel arch provides a smart storage solution for items like a gallon of water for rest stops.

For more information on Nissan’s complete lineup of cars, SUVs, and trucks, visit NissanUSA.com.

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissanusa.com. You can also follow us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube .

This online omnibus survey was conducted among a demographically representative U.S. sample of 1,004 adults 18 years of age and older.

Does not detect people or cargo. Always check rear seat before exiting. See Owner’s Manual for safety information.

