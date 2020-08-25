New York, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Packaging Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04153865/?utm_source=GNW

The packaging market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of food delivery and takeaway market, rise in need for innovative packaging and increase in demand for digitally printed packaging.

The packaging market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The packaging market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Food

• Beverage

• Healthcare

• Personal care

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies a rise in adoption of reusable packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the packaging market growth during the next few years. Also, the continuous development of new products and the emergence of tamper-proof packaging will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The market covers the following areas:

• Packaging market sizing

• Packaging market forecast

• Packaging market industry analysis





