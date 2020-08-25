VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FIREWEED ZINC LTD. (“Fireweed” or the ‘Company”) (TSXV: FWZ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Marcus Chalk to the Board of Directors.



Mr. Chalk has over 25 years experience as a leading strategic and capital markets advisor in the global metals and mining industry. Prior to founding GenCap Mining Advisory in May 2020, he spent the past 14 years leading the Vancouver mining investment banking team at Scotiabank. Prior to that, he was at Macquarie North America (Toronto and Vancouver) and CIBC Wood Gundy (Toronto, Sydney and Vancouver). He holds a Honours Business Administration and a BA in Economics from the University of Western Ontario and is a CFA Charterholder.

CEO Statement

“We extend a warm welcome to Marcus as he joins our already strong Board,” said Brandon Macdonald, CEO. “His experience with large-scale mining transactions and strong relationships at all levels within the industry will undoubtedly prove valuable as attention increases on our impressive Macmillan Pass project.”

Stock Option Grant

In connection with this appointment and pursuant to the Company stock option plan, the Board has granted 160,000 stock options priced at $0.71 per share for a five-year term.

About Fireweed Zinc Ltd. (TSXV: FWZ): Fireweed Zinc is a public mineral exploration company focused on zinc and managed by a veteran team of mining industry professionals. The Company is advancing its district-scale 544 km2 Macmillan Pass Project in Yukon, Canada, which is host to the 100% owned Tom and Jason zinc-lead-silver deposits with current Mineral Resources and a PEA economic study (see Fireweed news releases dated January 10, 2018, and May 23, 2018, respectively, and reports filed on www.sedar.com for details) as well as the Boundary Zone, Tom North Zone and End Zone which have significant zinc-lead-silver mineralization drilled but not yet classified as mineral resources. The project also includes large blocks of adjacent claims (MAC, MC, MP, Jerry, BR and NS) which cover exploration targets in the district where previous and recent work identified zinc, lead and silver prospects, and geophysical and geochemical anomalies in prospective host geology.

Additional information about Fireweed Zinc and its Macmillan Pass Zinc Project including maps and drill sections can be found on the Company’s website at www.FireweedZinc.com and at www.sedar.com .

ON BEHALF OF FIREWEED ZINC LTD.

“Brandon Macdonald”

CEO & Director

