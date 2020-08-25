New York, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Cameras Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817579/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Digital Single-Lens Reflex (DSLR) Cameras, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 20.3% CAGR and reach US$3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Compact Digital Cameras segment is readjusted to a revised 16.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $363.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 24.5% CAGR



The Digital Cameras market in the U.S. is estimated at US$363.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 24.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.7% and 16.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15% CAGR.



Bridge Compact Digital Cameras Segment to Record 19.1% CAGR



In the global Bridge Compact Digital Cameras segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 18.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$101.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$327.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$730.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 20.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 311-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Canon, Inc.

Nikon Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Sony Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Digital Cameras and its Types

Advantages of Digital Camera

A Prelude to Digital Cameras Market

Digital Camera Market in North America

Digital Camera Market in Latin America

Key Market Players

List of Best Digital Cameras

Sony Dominates the Market

Digital Camera Market Statistics

Global Competitor Market Shares

Market Share by Key Players

Market Share by Type

Digital Cameras Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital Cameras Market Trends

Digital Camera Market Sees a Decline

Surge in Smart Phones Market is Restraining the Digital Cameras

Market

Innovations and Advancements



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 74

