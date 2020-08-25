New York, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Cameras Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817579/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Digital Single-Lens Reflex (DSLR) Cameras, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 20.3% CAGR and reach US$3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Compact Digital Cameras segment is readjusted to a revised 16.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $363.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 24.5% CAGR
The Digital Cameras market in the U.S. is estimated at US$363.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 24.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.7% and 16.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15% CAGR.
Bridge Compact Digital Cameras Segment to Record 19.1% CAGR
In the global Bridge Compact Digital Cameras segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 18.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$101.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$327.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$730.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 20.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 311-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
An Introduction to Digital Cameras and its Types
Advantages of Digital Camera
A Prelude to Digital Cameras Market
Digital Camera Market in North America
Digital Camera Market in Latin America
Key Market Players
List of Best Digital Cameras
Sony Dominates the Market
Digital Camera Market Statistics
Global Competitor Market Shares
Market Share by Key Players
Market Share by Type
Digital Cameras Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Digital Cameras Market Trends
Digital Camera Market Sees a Decline
Surge in Smart Phones Market is Restraining the Digital Cameras
Market
Innovations and Advancements
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 74
