PERTH, Western Australia, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perseus Mining Limited (“Perseus” or the “Company”) (TSX & ASX: PRU) wishes to update estimates of the Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves at each of its West African operations. An executive summary is provided below. Full details of the resource and reserve updates are included in the Company’s market release dated August 26, 2020 which is available for download from www.perseusmining.com, www.asx.com.au and www.sedar.com.



Mineral Resources1,2

Notes

Notes to individual tables of resources apply in respect of each project. Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources are inclusive of Ore Reserves. Includes combined Mineral Resources from both the Sissingué and Fimbiasso deposits.

Mineral Reserves1

Project Proved Probable Proved and Probable Quantity Grade Gold Quantity Grade Gold Quantity Grade Gold Mt g/t gold ‘000 oz Mt g/t gold ‘000 oz Mt g/t gold ‘000 oz Edikan2 16.3 1.01 532 25.8 1.14 945 42.1 1.09 1,477 Sissingué Gold Mine2 3.3 2.12 226 0.3 2.18 18 3.6 2.12 244 Yaouré Gold Project2 - - - 27.3 1.78 1,560 27.3 1.78 1,560 Total 19.7 1.20 758 53.3 1.47 2,523 73.0 1.40 3,281

Notes:

Refer to Notes to individual tables of Mineral Reserves in respect of each project presented below. The Company holds 90% of Edikan Gold Mine (EGM), 86% of Sissingué Gold Mine (SGM) and 90% of Yaouré Gold Project (YGP) after allowing for Government equity at mining stage.

Perseus’s Managing Director and CEO, Jeff Quartermaine, commented as follows:



“In the last twelve months, our Mineral Resource modelling at Edikan and Sissingué has proven to be robust with acceptable reconciliations being achieved between contained metal forecast by our block models and the metal we actually recovered at both mines.



Notwithstanding this, we have updated our resource models based on the outcomes of our stringent reconciliation processes, striving to continually improve our ability to provide the best possible forecast of future ounce production. Our latest Ore Reserve estimates assume a gold price of US$1,300 per ounce for calculating revenues, US$100 per ounce more the price previously assumed. Pit shells have variously been used to guide pit designs based on gold prices between US$1,040 and US$1,300 per ounce, depending on the mine life of the deposit. This has increased the Ore Reserves at both the AF Gap and Fetish deposits at Edikan. Additional drilling at the Fimbiasso deposits near Sissingué and the Bokitsi South deposit at Edikan has resulted in modest additions to the Ore Reserves and importantly improved the level of confidence in the accuracy of the various estimates.



Despite mining depletion of over three hundred thousand in situ ounces in the last 12 months, Perseus’s total Ore Reserves have incrementally increased due to near mine exploration success and pit optimisations.”

Jeffrey Quartermaine

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director

August 26, 2020

