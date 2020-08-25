SANTA PAULA, Calif., Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles based Bliss Car Wash today announced the opening of its Santa Paula location at 55 S Hallock Drive, Santa Paula, the eighth among its eco-friendly car washes. The company also announced its new product, called Ceramic Seal, a technology that adds a protective barrier to a car’s surface to guard against harmful elements and extend the life of a car’s paint job.



The new Bliss car washes use technology that continually monitors freshwater usage, keeping it down to approximately 24 gallons per car wash, and using 70 percent reclaimed water. Bliss uses cleaning products that are biodegradable and utilizes low-energy consuming machinery.

“We’re adding the Ceramic Seal product because, here in Southern California, we know our customers love their cars and want to protect them in the smartest and most efficient way possible,” said Vahid David Delrahim, CEO of Bliss Car Wash.

Ceramic Seal creates a strong, glossy protective barrier against elements such as UV rays, precipitation, dirt, road grime, bird droppings and also helps water and rain wick off the surface of a car more easily. This highly-concentrated wash leaves no soap scum or residue behind.

Delrahim said that the product should be applied regularly, as often as once a week, and that the Bliss car washes offer the Ceramic Seal as key element in their new Transform+ package.

He also said that, for a limited time, new members can sign up for Transform+ with Ceramic Seal for only $9.99 for the first month of Unlimited Washes. Existing members can upgrade their current plan to Transform+ for at no cost, for a one-month trial.



“We’re thrilled to be opening our eighth Bliss car wash in Santa Paula,” Delrahim said. “We’re confident that the community will enjoy our top-notch services that keep the sustainability of their cars, and of our planet, top of mind.”

About Bliss Car Wash

Bliss Car Wash offers premium unlimited wash memberships at a great value. We are a refreshing car wash experience because we ensure that your car is cleaned responsibly, using cleaning products that are biodegradable and safe for the environment. We are water warriors, so we fight to protect it at every turn and closely monitor our usage.