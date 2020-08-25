New York, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cellulose Esters and Ethers Market is projected to reach USD 7.60 billion in 2027. In the cigarette filters, textiles and clothing, photo films, and the food and drink industries, particularly in emerging economies in the Asia Pacific, the market is expected to witness a growth in demand.

It is expected that developed economies like North America and Europe will emerge as dominant markets. In those regions, the lack of time and increasing consumer buying power has led to increasing demand for baked and comfortable food products. The number of product-specific bakeries is also expected to cultivate cellulose-based esters and ethers in their production line from emulsifier manufacturers.

Since their excellent binding, stabilization, thickening, and moisturizing properties, cellulose ester and ether are primarily used in personal care items such as corpus lotions, shampoos, face creams, and cold creams. Therefore, increased use of toothpaste products with a smooth texture is expected to drive the market, boost salt tolerance, and boost acid resistance.

For the manufacturing of cigarette filters, cellulose acetate is commonly used. Speaking worldwide for their increasing success, the leading players focus on flavored items such as flavored smokeless tobacco, electronic cigarettes, and hookah. These can also be used in a variety of platforms for printing, among them rotogravure, offset, and jet ink. Growing demand for packaging and printing items in China, India, and Vietnam, such as newspapers, magazines, and books, is expected to fuel market growth.

Besides helping air training in various applications in the building industry, methylcellulose serves as a binder, film former, preservative, thickener, and retarder. These are used in building materials, such as cement-based tile grooves, cement-based plasters, cutting adhesives, and skim coat mortars. Increasing infrastructural activity is projected to drive demand for products in the construction sector over the projected time period in economies like Saudi Arabia, China, India, and Brazil.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic does not impact productivity for businesses. Key market leaders are uncertain of the industry's prospects and are searching for solutions to this issue. Most hospitals adversely impacted their pandemic and other services. There is no money for preventing rising lockouts in various parts of the world. As for COVID-19, the demand for domestic goods and exports and imports fell drastically. The world's largest corporations favor reducing their expenses in order to create cash reserves. Finally, real productivity gains will contribute to new ways for workers and companies to fulfill their demands at much lower costs.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Increasing numbers of infrastructural projects worldwide are expected to fuel the demand for cellulose esters and ethers over the forecast period.

Due to increased cigarette demand, Cellulose Acetate is projected to emerge as the largest product segment.

Throughout the entire forecast period, the Kraft cycle aims to hold the highest market share and represents the majority of revenue.

From 2019 to 2027, the cellulose segment will become the fastest-growing commodity.

The application for cigarette filters is expected to dominate the cellulose and etheric market, while the assessment of the application for cigarette filters is estimated to increase between 2019 and 2027.

Increasingly, the end-user industries in the region are expected to make Asia Pacific the highest CAGR.

In February 2019, Eastman launched a new range of 13 cellulose esters, including inks, adhesives, tapes and packaging, and internal ducts and other labels, for use in food contact applications.

Key players in the market include Borregaard, Rayonier Advanced Materials, Georgia-Pacific, Eastman Chemical Company, Celanese Corporation, Daicel Corporation, Rhodia Acetow International GmbH, Ashland, AkzoNobel N.V., and The Dow Chemical Company, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Cellulose Esters and Ethers Market on the basis of product, process, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Cellulose Acetate

Cellulose Nitrate

Carboxymethyl Cellulose

Methyl Cellulose

Ethyl Cellulose

Others

Process Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Kraft

Sulfite

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Coatings

Films & tapes

Cigarette Filters

Inks

Plasticizers

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

