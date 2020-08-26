NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesoblast Limited (Nasdaq:MESO; ASX:MSB), global leader in cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases, will host a webcast to discuss its financial and operational highlights for the fourth quarter and full-year ended June 30, 2020 (FY2020).



The webcast will begin at 6pm EDT Wednesday, August 26; 8am AEST Thursday, August 27, 2020.

It can be accessed via https://webcast.boardroom.media/mesoblast-limited/20200826/NaN5f2ba898ed347b00198de987

The webcast will also be available on the Investor page of the Company’s website: www.mesoblast.com

