New York, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Food Ingredients Sterilization Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800045/?utm_source=GNW

8 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Heat, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.1% CAGR and reach US$225.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Radiation segment is readjusted to a revised 2.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $95.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.2% CAGR



The Food Ingredients Sterilization market in the U.S. is estimated at US$95.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$86.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 2.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.3% CAGR.



Moisture Segment to Record 2.6% CAGR



In the global Moisture segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$23.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$27.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$58.9 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 182-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Balchem Corporation

Cosmed Group, Inc.

Croll Reynolds Co., Inc.

Kutas TarIm Urunleri Dis Tic. Ve San A.S. & Kutas Agro Ziraat Ve Tic. A.S.

Namah Agro Food Industries

Napasol AG

SteriGenics International, Inc.

Wenda Ingredients







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800045/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Food Ingredients Sterilization: A Prelude

Global Competitor Market Shares

Food Ingredients Sterilization Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Market Share by Method



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Food Ingredients Sterilization Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Food Ingredients Sterilization Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Food Ingredients Sterilization Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Heat (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Heat (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Heat (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Radiation (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Radiation (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Radiation (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Moisture (Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Moisture (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Moisture (Segment) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other Segments (Segment) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Other Segments (Segment) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Other Segments (Segment) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Food Ingredients Sterilization Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Food Ingredients Sterilization Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 17: Food Ingredients Sterilization Market in the United

States by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 18: United States Food Ingredients Sterilization Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Food Ingredients Sterilization Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 20: Canadian Food Ingredients Sterilization Historic

Market Review by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 21: Food Ingredients Sterilization Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Market for Food Ingredients Sterilization:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 23: Food Ingredients Sterilization Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 24: Japanese Food Ingredients Sterilization Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Food Ingredients Sterilization Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 26: Food Ingredients Sterilization Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 27: Chinese Food Ingredients Sterilization Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Food Ingredients Sterilization Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: European Food Ingredients Sterilization Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Food Ingredients Sterilization Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 30: European Food Ingredients Sterilization Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: European Food Ingredients Sterilization Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 32: Food Ingredients Sterilization Market in Europe in

US$ Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 33: European Food Ingredients Sterilization Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 34: Food Ingredients Sterilization Market in France by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 35: French Food Ingredients Sterilization Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 36: French Food Ingredients Sterilization Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 37: Food Ingredients Sterilization Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: German Food Ingredients Sterilization Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 39: German Food Ingredients Sterilization Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 40: Italian Food Ingredients Sterilization Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Food Ingredients Sterilization Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 42: Italian Food Ingredients Sterilization Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Food Ingredients

Sterilization: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Food Ingredients Sterilization Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: United Kingdom Food Ingredients Sterilization Market

Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 46: Spanish Food Ingredients Sterilization Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 47: Spanish Food Ingredients Sterilization Historic

Market Review by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 48: Food Ingredients Sterilization Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 49: Russian Food Ingredients Sterilization Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 50: Food Ingredients Sterilization Market in Russia by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 51: Russian Food Ingredients Sterilization Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Food Ingredients Sterilization Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 53: Food Ingredients Sterilization Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Rest of Europe Food Ingredients Sterilization Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Food Ingredients Sterilization Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 56: Food Ingredients Sterilization Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Food Ingredients Sterilization Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Food Ingredients Sterilization Market in Asia-Pacific

by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Asia-Pacific Food Ingredients Sterilization Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Food Ingredients Sterilization Market

Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 61: Food Ingredients Sterilization Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Australian Food Ingredients Sterilization Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 63: Australian Food Ingredients Sterilization Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 64: Indian Food Ingredients Sterilization Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 65: Indian Food Ingredients Sterilization Historic Market

Review by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 66: Food Ingredients Sterilization Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 67: Food Ingredients Sterilization Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: South Korean Food Ingredients Sterilization Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 69: Food Ingredients Sterilization Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Food Ingredients

Sterilization: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Food Ingredients Sterilization Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Food Ingredients Sterilization

Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 73: Latin American Food Ingredients Sterilization Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 74: Food Ingredients Sterilization Market in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American Food Ingredients Sterilization Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 76: Latin American Food Ingredients Sterilization Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 77: Food Ingredients Sterilization Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 78: Latin American Food Ingredients Sterilization Market

by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



ARGENTINA

Table 79: Argentinean Food Ingredients Sterilization Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 80: Food Ingredients Sterilization Market in Argentina in

US$ Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 81: Argentinean Food Ingredients Sterilization Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 82: Food Ingredients Sterilization Market in Brazil by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Brazilian Food Ingredients Sterilization Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 84: Brazilian Food Ingredients Sterilization Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 85: Food Ingredients Sterilization Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Mexican Food Ingredients Sterilization Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 87: Mexican Food Ingredients Sterilization Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 88: Rest of Latin America Food Ingredients Sterilization

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment:

2020 to 2027



Table 89: Food Ingredients Sterilization Market in Rest of

Latin America by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 90: Rest of Latin America Food Ingredients Sterilization

Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 91: The Middle East Food Ingredients Sterilization Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 92: Food Ingredients Sterilization Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 93: The Middle East Food Ingredients Sterilization Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: The Middle East Food Ingredients Sterilization Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 95: The Middle East Food Ingredients Sterilization

Historic Market by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 96: Food Ingredients Sterilization Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for

2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 97: Iranian Market for Food Ingredients Sterilization:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Food Ingredients Sterilization Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Iranian Food Ingredients Sterilization Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 100: Israeli Food Ingredients Sterilization Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 101: Food Ingredients Sterilization Market in Israel in

US$ Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 102: Israeli Food Ingredients Sterilization Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 103: Saudi Arabian Food Ingredients Sterilization Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 104: Food Ingredients Sterilization Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 105: Saudi Arabian Food Ingredients Sterilization Market

by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 106: Food Ingredients Sterilization Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: United Arab Emirates Food Ingredients Sterilization

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 108: Food Ingredients Sterilization Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: Food Ingredients Sterilization Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Rest of Middle East Food Ingredients Sterilization

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 111: Rest of Middle East Food Ingredients Sterilization

Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 112: African Food Ingredients Sterilization Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 113: Food Ingredients Sterilization Market in Africa by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 114: African Food Ingredients Sterilization Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 38

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800045/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001