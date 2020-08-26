New York, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Eco Friendly Bottles Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800042/?utm_source=GNW

In the United Sates over 305 of landfills are used by plastics. Plastics are not biodegradable and remain in landfills for over 1000 years; burning plastics releases toxic fumes into the environment; they are expensive to recycle; micro-plastics in water bodies are toxic to marine life as they leach DDT and hexachlorobenzene into water; chemical risks posed by plastics are real for humans as they disrupt natural hormone levels. Chemicals such as phthalates and BPA are proven endocrine disruptors. Plastics, in short, create an environmental crisis comparable to climate change. A worrying trend is the world’s obsession with plastic which continues with over 20,000 bottles sold every minute. Lack of stringent regulations in developing countries is a key reason cited for the continued plastic consumption. For instance, lack of stringent regulations curbing indiscriminate plastic use has made India the largest consumer of plastics responsible for generating for 6 million tons of plastic per year.



The coming years will however witness plastic consumption stabilize as growing awareness encourages voluntary environmental stewardship among consumers and stringent regulations force manufacturing companies to adopt greener alternatives. The scenario is poised to benefit green eco-friendly bottles which are defined as bottles made of biodegradable materials such as bamboo, algae, husk, recycled paper, bulrush, and sugarcane pulp, or from biodegradable plastic materials such as polylactic acid (PLA), biodegradable PET and polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA). The bottled water industry is a major market given the fact that this industry currently consumes a large portion of plastic bottles. Several R&D initiatives are focused on developing cost-effective and innovative eco-friendly bottles i.e. development of algae-based biodegradable water bottles; use of plant-based bioplastic; edible plastic based on Agar, gelatin and seaweed; and paper-based bottles. The market is expected to receive a boost from expected clampdown on plastic use. As of July 2018, about 127 countries adopted legislation to address the problem of plastic bags. About 14% countries so far have banned the use of single use plastics which includes items such as plastic bags, cups, straws, spoons, and bottles. Certain countries also have enacted tax on single-use plastics, which is imposed either as a special environmental tax, or as higher excise tax for single-use plastics. By the year 2021, the number of countries banning single-use plastic items is expected to increase following the passing of EU law banning the use of single use plastic items. Several other countries have also announced plans to implement similar legislations. The United States and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 58% of the market, supported by stringent regulations already in place. For the same reason, the United States also ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period.





Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Rising Awareness about Environment Conservation and Pollution

Drives Growth in the Eco-Friendly Bottles Market

What is Eco-friendly Packaging?

Average Time Taken for Different Packaging Solutions to

Breakdown in the Environment

Eco Friendly Bottles: Definition

Biodegradable Water Bottles Market: Emerging as an Alternative

to Conventional PET Bottles

Is the Bottled Water Industry Ready for Sustainable Packaging?



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

BillerudKorsnäs AB (Sweden)

Choose Water (UK)

Ecologic Brands, Inc. (USA)

LYS Packaging (France)

Paper Water Bottle, Inc. (USA)

Raepak? Ltd (UK)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Concerns over Environmental Pollution Caused by Plastic

Bottles Use Drives Focus onto the Need for Eco-Friendly

Bottles

Global Plastic Production in Million Metric Tons for the Years

1950 through 2020

Global PET Bottle Market: Annual Consumption in Million Tons

for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Escalating Consumption of Plastic Bottled Mineral Water and

Non-Alcoholic Beverages: An Opportunity to Tap for Eco-

Friendly Bottles Market

Global Packaged Beverages Market by Material Type (2019E):

Percentage Share Breakdown by Beverage Volume

Global Consumption of Packaged Beverages by Type (2019 & 2025):

Percentage Share Breakdown by Volume

Global Bottled Water Market Value in $ Billion for the Years

2015-2025

Global Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Value in $ Million for

the Years 2015-2025

PLA Emerges as a Sustainable, Eco-friendly Packaging Option

Benefits of PLA Present the Material as an Option for Water

Bottles

Cradle-to-Gate Impact of 1000 Units of 500 ml PLA Bottles and

PET Bottles (in Kg CO2 eq or MJ)

Cradle-to-Gate Impact of 1000 Units of 500 ml PLA Bottles

(in Kg CO2 eq or MJ)

Cradle-to-Gate Impact of 1000 Units of 500 ml PET Bottles

(in Kg CO2 eq or MJ)

Global Warming Potential (GWP) of PET Bottles: Breakdown of

Contribution (in %) of Lifecycle Processes

Global Warming Potential (GWP) of PLA Bottles: Breakdown of

Contribution (in %) of Lifecycle Processes

Correct Recycling of Biodegradable Plastic Water Bottles:

Essential for Adopting Sustainable Options

Edible Substitutes to Bottles Emerge as Potential Alternatives

to Plastic

Bio-based Monomers Used for Creating Bottles

Paper-based Bottles: An Innovative Market with Tremendous

Potential

Government Regulations to Curb Plastic Pollution Favors Shift

towards Eco-friendly Bottles

Global Share of Countries with Regulations Restricting the

Usage of Single-Use Items: 2018

Share of Single-Use Plastic Items Banned by Regulations: 2018

Ban on Bottled Water

Innovations & Advancements in Ecofriendly Bottles Space

Ecover Uses Plant-Based Plastic Bottles for Home Care Products

Range

Seaweed: Another Biodegradable Material Being Explored for

Making Water Bottles

Nestlé and Danimer Scientific Collaborate to Develop Marine

Biodegradable Water Bottle Prototype

Flax Bottle: An Eco-Friendly Option for Wine, Beer and Spirits

Ari Jónsson Unveils Biodegradable Algae Water Bottles

Choose Water: A New Biodegradable Plastic-Free Water Bottle

For the Better Good Creates Water Bottles from Plants

VeganBottle: A Sugar Cane-based Biodegradable Water Bottle

Coke Offers Completely Plant-based PET Bottle

Edinburgh Inventor Develops Bottle that Disintegrates in Salt

Water

Plant-Based Drinks Sold in Plant-Based Bottle

Lifeway?s Planitful Bottles Made from Green Polyethylene

NaturALL Bottle Alliance Focuses on Creating Bioplastic Bottles

Bamboo-based Water Bottles Catch Attention

Cove Develops 100% Biodegradable Water Bottle

Treeson: Eco-friendly Bottle Made from Plant-based Plastic



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 24

