In the United Sates over 305 of landfills are used by plastics. Plastics are not biodegradable and remain in landfills for over 1000 years; burning plastics releases toxic fumes into the environment; they are expensive to recycle; micro-plastics in water bodies are toxic to marine life as they leach DDT and hexachlorobenzene into water; chemical risks posed by plastics are real for humans as they disrupt natural hormone levels. Chemicals such as phthalates and BPA are proven endocrine disruptors. Plastics, in short, create an environmental crisis comparable to climate change. A worrying trend is the world’s obsession with plastic which continues with over 20,000 bottles sold every minute. Lack of stringent regulations in developing countries is a key reason cited for the continued plastic consumption. For instance, lack of stringent regulations curbing indiscriminate plastic use has made India the largest consumer of plastics responsible for generating for 6 million tons of plastic per year.
The coming years will however witness plastic consumption stabilize as growing awareness encourages voluntary environmental stewardship among consumers and stringent regulations force manufacturing companies to adopt greener alternatives. The scenario is poised to benefit green eco-friendly bottles which are defined as bottles made of biodegradable materials such as bamboo, algae, husk, recycled paper, bulrush, and sugarcane pulp, or from biodegradable plastic materials such as polylactic acid (PLA), biodegradable PET and polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA). The bottled water industry is a major market given the fact that this industry currently consumes a large portion of plastic bottles. Several R&D initiatives are focused on developing cost-effective and innovative eco-friendly bottles i.e. development of algae-based biodegradable water bottles; use of plant-based bioplastic; edible plastic based on Agar, gelatin and seaweed; and paper-based bottles. The market is expected to receive a boost from expected clampdown on plastic use. As of July 2018, about 127 countries adopted legislation to address the problem of plastic bags. About 14% countries so far have banned the use of single use plastics which includes items such as plastic bags, cups, straws, spoons, and bottles. Certain countries also have enacted tax on single-use plastics, which is imposed either as a special environmental tax, or as higher excise tax for single-use plastics. By the year 2021, the number of countries banning single-use plastic items is expected to increase following the passing of EU law banning the use of single use plastic items. Several other countries have also announced plans to implement similar legislations. The United States and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 58% of the market, supported by stringent regulations already in place. For the same reason, the United States also ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Rising Awareness about Environment Conservation and Pollution
Drives Growth in the Eco-Friendly Bottles Market
What is Eco-friendly Packaging?
Average Time Taken for Different Packaging Solutions to
Breakdown in the Environment
Eco Friendly Bottles: Definition
Biodegradable Water Bottles Market: Emerging as an Alternative
to Conventional PET Bottles
Is the Bottled Water Industry Ready for Sustainable Packaging?
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
BillerudKorsnäs AB (Sweden)
Choose Water (UK)
Ecologic Brands, Inc. (USA)
LYS Packaging (France)
Paper Water Bottle, Inc. (USA)
Raepak? Ltd (UK)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Concerns over Environmental Pollution Caused by Plastic
Bottles Use Drives Focus onto the Need for Eco-Friendly
Bottles
Global Plastic Production in Million Metric Tons for the Years
1950 through 2020
Global PET Bottle Market: Annual Consumption in Million Tons
for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Escalating Consumption of Plastic Bottled Mineral Water and
Non-Alcoholic Beverages: An Opportunity to Tap for Eco-
Friendly Bottles Market
Global Packaged Beverages Market by Material Type (2019E):
Percentage Share Breakdown by Beverage Volume
Global Consumption of Packaged Beverages by Type (2019 & 2025):
Percentage Share Breakdown by Volume
Global Bottled Water Market Value in $ Billion for the Years
2015-2025
Global Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Value in $ Million for
the Years 2015-2025
PLA Emerges as a Sustainable, Eco-friendly Packaging Option
Benefits of PLA Present the Material as an Option for Water
Bottles
Cradle-to-Gate Impact of 1000 Units of 500 ml PLA Bottles and
PET Bottles (in Kg CO2 eq or MJ)
Cradle-to-Gate Impact of 1000 Units of 500 ml PLA Bottles
(in Kg CO2 eq or MJ)
Cradle-to-Gate Impact of 1000 Units of 500 ml PET Bottles
(in Kg CO2 eq or MJ)
Global Warming Potential (GWP) of PET Bottles: Breakdown of
Contribution (in %) of Lifecycle Processes
Global Warming Potential (GWP) of PLA Bottles: Breakdown of
Contribution (in %) of Lifecycle Processes
Correct Recycling of Biodegradable Plastic Water Bottles:
Essential for Adopting Sustainable Options
Edible Substitutes to Bottles Emerge as Potential Alternatives
to Plastic
Bio-based Monomers Used for Creating Bottles
Paper-based Bottles: An Innovative Market with Tremendous
Potential
Government Regulations to Curb Plastic Pollution Favors Shift
towards Eco-friendly Bottles
Global Share of Countries with Regulations Restricting the
Usage of Single-Use Items: 2018
Share of Single-Use Plastic Items Banned by Regulations: 2018
Ban on Bottled Water
Innovations & Advancements in Ecofriendly Bottles Space
Ecover Uses Plant-Based Plastic Bottles for Home Care Products
Range
Seaweed: Another Biodegradable Material Being Explored for
Making Water Bottles
Nestlé and Danimer Scientific Collaborate to Develop Marine
Biodegradable Water Bottle Prototype
Flax Bottle: An Eco-Friendly Option for Wine, Beer and Spirits
Ari Jónsson Unveils Biodegradable Algae Water Bottles
Choose Water: A New Biodegradable Plastic-Free Water Bottle
For the Better Good Creates Water Bottles from Plants
VeganBottle: A Sugar Cane-based Biodegradable Water Bottle
Coke Offers Completely Plant-based PET Bottle
Edinburgh Inventor Develops Bottle that Disintegrates in Salt
Water
Plant-Based Drinks Sold in Plant-Based Bottle
Lifeway?s Planitful Bottles Made from Green Polyethylene
NaturALL Bottle Alliance Focuses on Creating Bioplastic Bottles
Bamboo-based Water Bottles Catch Attention
Cove Develops 100% Biodegradable Water Bottle
Treeson: Eco-friendly Bottle Made from Plant-based Plastic
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 24
