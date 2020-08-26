**Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or release publication, distribution or dissemination, directly or indirectly, in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities Laws**

CALGARY, Alberta and TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnetic North Acquisition Corp. (TSXV: MNC) (“Magnetic North” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce Ha Tran as Chief Financial Officer.



Ms. Tran has over eighteen years of experience in corporate financial reporting, audit and financial management in various industries including mining, manufacturing, technology and construction. Prior to joining Magnetic North, she held several positions at DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd., the most recent being Vice President Finance. She was instrumental with DIRTT's initial public offering in November 2013. Ms. Tran is a Chartered Professional Accountant.

Magnetic North is also pleased to announce a grant of stock options (the “Options”) in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Company’s Stock Option Plan to certain officers, directors, various consultants and employees of the Company, to purchase an aggregate of 500,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Company. The Options are exercisable for a period of five years from the date of grant at a price of $0.65 per share.

