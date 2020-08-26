New York, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800036/?utm_source=GNW
In environmental laboratories, it is used to separate and identify pesticides and metal residues in environmental samples. In the food industry, it is used to separate, identify and analyze additives, vitamins, preservatives, proteins and amino acids. In the pharmaceutical industry it is used in quality control to analyze the purified drug compounds such as insulin, plasma, and enzymes for trace contaminants. Growing interest in proteomics research and protein drug development is helping expand the business case for chromatography amplifying its use in protein purification based on characteristics such as size and shape, total charge, hydrophobic groups, and binding. Few of the trends influencing growth in the market include rising pharma R&D to over US$207.5 billion by 2025 and the ensuing increase in need for analytical chromatography; growing importance of liquid chromatography in proteomics research which is expanding against the backdrop of global commercial opportunities in this space reaching a projected us$22 billion by 2023; growing use in food safety testing which is poised to reach US$22.7 billion by 2025 supported by the rise in food allergies and concerns over food toxicity; opening up of new opportunities in environmental monitoring as annual global emissions reaches a worrisome 38.6 billion tonnes in 2019.
Affinity chromatography, also known as liquid chromatography, is finding increased use in the robustly growing biologics and biosimilars drugs market. Growing focus on the development of biosimilar drugs is pushing up the need for chromatography technology in antibody and biotherapeutic protein characterization. Given the importance and value of reproducible and accurate analytical methods in protein characterization, chromatography is increasingly the technology of choice. Ion-exchange (IEX) chromatography, in this regard, offers several advantages over other conventional techniques in separation and characterization of mAbs. The United States and Europe represent the largest markets worldwide with a combined share of 64.1%. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a 9.2% CAGR over the analysis period supported by the increased significance of pharmaceutical and biotechnology R&D capabilities of the country. Supportive policies legislated by the Chinese governments have helped increase the number of life science companies operating in the market, while also enabling these companies to deliver critical innovations in medical products. Illustrative of the evolving domestic life sciences sector and also the opening up of opportunities for exporting Chinese-made pharmaceuticals is the two Chinese-produced vaccines prequalified by WHO in the year 2018. Growing dominance of Chinese CROs in the international market is also resulting in growing number of companies offering analytical chemistry services. All of these factors push up demand for chromatography systems and accessories and consumables.
Formats available: