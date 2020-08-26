New York, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Orthodontic Supplies Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05825922/?utm_source=GNW

Our report also provides a detailed analysis of the markets in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2019, the fixed braces segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the wide availability of options, less time taken to straighten out misaligned teeth, and easy usage and cleaning will play a significant role in fixed braces segment maintaining its market position. Also, our global orthodontic supplies market report looks at factors such as prevalence of oral disorders requiring orthodontic treatment, benefits of orthodontic treatment, and increasing healthcare expenditure. However, risks associated with orthodontic treatment, high costs of the treatment and limited reimbursements, and lack of access to quality healthcare in underdeveloped and developing regions may hamper the growth of the orthodontic supplies industry over the forecast period.



Global Orthodontic Supplies Market: Overview

Benefits of orthodontic treatment

The orthodontic treatments help in eliminating various physical problems associated with oral disorders. Most of the orthodontists recommend braces to guide the growth of the jaw and incoming teeth to the ideal position. This will significantly influence orthodontic supplies market growth over the forecast period at a CAGR of almost 9%.

Application of nanotechnology to orthodontics

Application of nanotechnology in orthodontics involves the manipulation and structuring of materials at the molecular level. This advancement leads to an effortless, painless and faster process with enhanced quality of care. For example, orthodontics nanorobots help in carrying out fast and painless orthodontic procedures such as leveling and alignment. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global orthodontic supplies market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading orthodontic supplies market vendors, that include 3M Co., Align Technology Inc., American Orthodontics Corp., DB Orthodontics Ltd., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Envista, G&H Orthodontics, Henry Schein Inc., Institut Straumann AG, and TP Orthodontics Inc.

Also, the orthodontic supplies market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

