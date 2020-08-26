New York, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800010/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.9% over the period 2020-2027. Conventional, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.2% CAGR and reach US$6.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hybrid segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.5% CAGR



The Zero Liquid Discharge Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 6.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 378-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aquarion AG

Aquatech International LLC

GE Water & Process Technologies

GEA Group AG

H2O Gesellschaft mit beschrankter Haftung

Petro Sep Corporation

Praj Industries Ltd.

Safbon Water Technology

Saltworks Technologies Inc.

U.S. Water Services

Veolia Water Technologies







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800010/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Conventional (System) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Conventional (System) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Conventional (System) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Hybrid (System) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Hybrid (System) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Hybrid (System) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Pretreatment (Process) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Pretreatment (Process) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Pretreatment (Process) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Filtration (Process) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Filtration (Process) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Filtration (Process) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Evaporation & Crystallization (Process) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Evaporation & Crystallization (Process) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Evaporation & Crystallization (Process) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Energy & Power (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Energy & Power (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Energy & Power (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Chemicals & Petrochemicals (End-Use) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 23: Chemicals & Petrochemicals (End-Use) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Chemicals & Petrochemicals (End-Use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Food & Beverages (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Food & Beverages (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Food & Beverages (End-Use) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Metallurgy & Mining (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Metallurgy & Mining (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Metallurgy & Mining (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: United States Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by System: 2020 to

2027



Table 35: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market in the United

States by System: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 36: United States Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market

Share Breakdown by System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: United States Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Process: 2020 to

2027



Table 38: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market in the United

States by Process: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 39: United States Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: United States Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 42: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Share Breakdown

in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 43: Canadian Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by System: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Canadian Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Historic

Market Review by System in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 45: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by System for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 46: Canadian Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Process: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Canadian Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Historic

Market Review by Process in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 48: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Process for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 49: Canadian Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 50: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 51: Canadian Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 52: Japanese Market for Zero Liquid Discharge Systems:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by System

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by System for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: Japanese Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Share

Analysis by System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Japanese Market for Zero Liquid Discharge Systems:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Process for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Process for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 57: Japanese Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Share

Analysis by Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Zero

Liquid Discharge Systems in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 59: Japanese Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 60: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Share Shift in

Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 61: Chinese Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by System for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by System: 2012-2019



Table 63: Chinese Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market by

System: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 64: Chinese Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Process for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Process: 2012-2019



Table 66: Chinese Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market by

Process: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 67: Chinese Demand for Zero Liquid Discharge Systems in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Review in China

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 69: Chinese Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 70: European Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 71: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: European Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: European Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by System: 2020-2027



Table 74: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market in Europe in US$

Million by System: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: European Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Share

Breakdown by System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: European Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Process: 2020-2027



Table 77: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market in Europe in US$

Million by Process: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: European Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: European Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 80: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: European Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 82: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market in France by

System: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 83: French Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by System: 2012-2019



Table 84: French Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Share

Analysis by System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market in France by

Process: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 86: French Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Process: 2012-2019



Table 87: French Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Share

Analysis by Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 89: French Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 90: French Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



GERMANY

Table 91: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

System for the Period 2020-2027



Table 92: German Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by System: 2012-2019



Table 93: German Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Share

Breakdown by System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Process for the Period 2020-2027



Table 95: German Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Process: 2012-2019



Table 96: German Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: German Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 99: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 100: Italian Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by System for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by System: 2012-2019



Table 102: Italian Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market by

System: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 103: Italian Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Process for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Process: 2012-2019



Table 105: Italian Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market by

Process: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 106: Italian Demand for Zero Liquid Discharge Systems in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Review in Italy

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 108: Italian Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Zero Liquid Discharge

Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by System for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by System for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 111: United Kingdom Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market

Share Analysis by System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Zero Liquid Discharge

Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Process for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Process for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 114: United Kingdom Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market

Share Analysis by Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Zero Liquid Discharge Systems in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 116: United Kingdom Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 117: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Share Shift in

the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 118: Spanish Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by System: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Spanish Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Historic

Market Review by System in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 120: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by System for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 121: Spanish Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Process: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Spanish Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Historic

Market Review by Process in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 123: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Process for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 124: Spanish Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 125: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 126: Spanish Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 127: Russian Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by System: 2020 to

2027



Table 128: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market in Russia by

System: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 129: Russian Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Share

Breakdown by System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Russian Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Process: 2020 to

2027



Table 131: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market in Russia by

Process: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 132: Russian Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Russian Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Historic Demand

Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 135: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Share Breakdown

in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 136: Rest of Europe Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by System: 2020-2027



Table 137: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by System: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Rest of Europe Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market

Share Breakdown by System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Rest of Europe Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Process: 2020-2027



Table 140: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Process: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Rest of Europe Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Rest of Europe Zero Liquid Discharge Systems

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 143: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Rest of Europe Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 145: Asia-Pacific Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 146: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Asia-Pacific Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market in Asia-Pacific

by System: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Asia-Pacific Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by System: 2012-2019



Table 150: Asia-Pacific Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market

Share Analysis by System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market in Asia-Pacific

by Process: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Asia-Pacific Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Process: 2012-2019



Table 153: Asia-Pacific Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market

Share Analysis by Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 155: Asia-Pacific Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 156: Asia-Pacific Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 157: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

System for the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Australian Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by System: 2012-2019



Table 159: Australian Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market

Share Breakdown by System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Process for the Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Australian Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Process: 2012-2019



Table 162: Australian Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Australian Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 165: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Share

Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 166: Indian Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by System: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Indian Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Historic Market

Review by System in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by System for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 169: Indian Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Process: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Indian Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Historic Market

Review by Process in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Process for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 172: Indian Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 173: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 174: Indian Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 175: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

System for the Period 2020-2027



Table 176: South Korean Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by System: 2012-2019



Table 177: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Process for the Period 2020-2027



Table 179: South Korean Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Process: 2012-2019



Table 180: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: South Korean Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 183: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Zero Liquid

Discharge Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by System for the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by System

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Zero Liquid Discharge Systems

Market Share Analysis by System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Zero Liquid

Discharge Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Process for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Process

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Zero Liquid Discharge Systems

Market Share Analysis by Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Zero Liquid Discharge Systems in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 191: Rest of Asia-Pacific Zero Liquid Discharge Systems

Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 192: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Share Shift in

Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 193: Latin American Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 194: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market in Latin

America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 195: Latin American Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 196: Latin American Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by System for the Period

2020-2027



Table 197: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by System: 2012-2019



Table 198: Latin American Zero Liquid Discharge Systems

Marketby System: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 199: Latin American Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Process for the Period

2020-2027



Table 200: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Process: 2012-2019



Table 201: Latin American Zero Liquid Discharge Systems

Marketby Process: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 202: Latin American Demand for Zero Liquid Discharge

Systems in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 203: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 204: Latin American Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 205: Argentinean Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by System: 2020-2027



Table 206: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market in Argentina in

US$ Million by System: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 207: Argentinean Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market

Share Breakdown by System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Argentinean Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Process: 2020-2027



Table 209: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market in Argentina in

US$ Million by Process: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 210: Argentinean Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Argentinean Zero Liquid Discharge Systems

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 212: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 213: Argentinean Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 214: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market in Brazil by

System: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 215: Brazilian Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by System: 2012-2019



Table 216: Brazilian Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Share

Analysis by System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market in Brazil by

Process: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 218: Brazilian Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Process: 2012-2019



Table 219: Brazilian Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Share

Analysis by Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 220: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 221: Brazilian Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 222: Brazilian Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



MEXICO

Table 223: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

System for the Period 2020-2027



Table 224: Mexican Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by System: 2012-2019



Table 225: Mexican Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Share

Breakdown by System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 226: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Process for the Period 2020-2027



Table 227: Mexican Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Process: 2012-2019



Table 228: Mexican Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 229: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market in Mexico:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 230: Mexican Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 231: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 232: Rest of Latin America Zero Liquid Discharge Systems

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by System: 2020

to 2027



Table 233: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market in Rest of

Latin America by System: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 234: Rest of Latin America Zero Liquid Discharge Systems

Market Share Breakdown by System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 235: Rest of Latin America Zero Liquid Discharge Systems

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Process:

2020 to 2027



Table 236: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market in Rest of

Latin America by Process: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 237: Rest of Latin America Zero Liquid Discharge Systems

Market Share Breakdown by Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 238: Rest of Latin America Zero Liquid Discharge Systems

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 239: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Historic Demand

Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 240: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Share Breakdown

in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 241: The Middle East Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 242: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 243: The Middle East Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 244: The Middle East Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by System: 2020 to 2027



Table 245: The Middle East Zero Liquid Discharge Systems

Historic Marketby System in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 246: Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby System for

2012,2020, and 2027



Table 247: The Middle East Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Process: 2020 to 2027



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800010/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001